James Van Der Beek facts: Age, TV shows and cause of death revealed

James Van Der Beek passed away in February 2026 of bowel cancer. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

How old was James Van Der Beek when he died? And what was his net worth? Here's everything you need to know after the Dawson's Creek star sadly passed away.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

James Van Der Beek's family sadly confirmed on February 11th, 2026, he had passed away after his long battle with bowel cancer.

Taking to Instagram, his wife of 26 years Kimberley shared the devastating news. Alongside a picture of the Dawson's Creek actor, she wrote: "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.

"There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

A father of six, James was best known for his role as Dawson Leery in the hit series but has also appeared on many other hit TV shows and movies.

Here's everything you need to know about James from his age, his career, family and more.

James Van Der Beek was the proud father of six children. Picture: James Van Der Beek/Instagram

Who was James Van Der Beek?

Age: 48 (1977-2026)

From: Connecticut, USA

Instagram: @vanderjames

James was most famous for his role in Dawson's Creek where he starred alongside Katie Holmes for six seasons.

In 2003 the hit romantic series came to an end, leaving James free to explore his other TV options.

He was the son of James and Melinda and growing up had two siblings, Jared and Juliana. Born in Connecticut, James moved to LA for work. However, in 2020, him and his wife uprooted the family to start over in Texas.

What happened to James Van Der Beek and what was his cause of death?

In 2023, James was diagnosed with colon cancer but didn't publicly reveal it until 2024, giving himself time to tackle the illness with his family.

James revealed he had noticed changes in his bowel movements, at first blaming his morning coffee, before heading to the doctors. They then revealed he had stage three cancer which had spread to the lymph nodes.

Following his diagnosis, James spent time raising awareness of the cancer. He told Business Insider: "I've learned a lot. If I can save anyone from having to go through this, that's magic."

Katie Holmes, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Nikki Reed are just a small number of celebrities who have paid tribute to the actor.

James Van Der Beek was most famous for his role in Dawson's Creek for six seasons. Picture: Getty

What TV shows and movies has James Van Der Beek been in?

For many, Dawson's Creek is where they will recognise James but he's also been in a number of other shows and movies. These include:

Varsity Blues

The Rules of Attraction

Vampirina

Pose

CSI:Cyber

What is James Van Der Beek's net worth?

At his time of death, James had reportedly spent the majority of his net worth on his cancer treatment. Following his passing, a GoFundMe page was setup to help raise vital funds for his wife and their six children.

It read: "In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds.

"They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead."

READ MORE: