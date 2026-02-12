James Van Der Beek facts: Age, TV shows and cause of death revealed

12 February 2026, 14:56

James Van Der Beek passed away in February 2026 of bowel cancer
James Van Der Beek passed away in February 2026 of bowel cancer. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

How old was James Van Der Beek when he died? And what was his net worth? Here's everything you need to know after the Dawson's Creek star sadly passed away.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Van Der Beek's family sadly confirmed on February 11th, 2026, he had passed away after his long battle with bowel cancer.

Taking to Instagram, his wife of 26 years Kimberley shared the devastating news. Alongside a picture of the Dawson's Creek actor, she wrote: "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.

"There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

A father of six, James was best known for his role as Dawson Leery in the hit series but has also appeared on many other hit TV shows and movies.

Here's everything you need to know about James from his age, his career, family and more.

James Van Der Beek was the proud father of six children
James Van Der Beek was the proud father of six children. Picture: James Van Der Beek/Instagram

Who was James Van Der Beek?

Age: 48 (1977-2026)

From: Connecticut, USA

Instagram: @vanderjames

James was most famous for his role in Dawson's Creek where he starred alongside Katie Holmes for six seasons.

In 2003 the hit romantic series came to an end, leaving James free to explore his other TV options.

He was the son of James and Melinda and growing up had two siblings, Jared and Juliana. Born in Connecticut, James moved to LA for work. However, in 2020, him and his wife uprooted the family to start over in Texas.

What happened to James Van Der Beek and what was his cause of death?

In 2023, James was diagnosed with colon cancer but didn't publicly reveal it until 2024, giving himself time to tackle the illness with his family.

James revealed he had noticed changes in his bowel movements, at first blaming his morning coffee, before heading to the doctors. They then revealed he had stage three cancer which had spread to the lymph nodes.

Following his diagnosis, James spent time raising awareness of the cancer. He told Business Insider: "I've learned a lot. If I can save anyone from having to go through this, that's magic."

Katie Holmes, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Nikki Reed are just a small number of celebrities who have paid tribute to the actor.

James Van Der Beek was most famous for his role in Dawson's Creek for six seasons
James Van Der Beek was most famous for his role in Dawson's Creek for six seasons. Picture: Getty

What TV shows and movies has James Van Der Beek been in?

For many, Dawson's Creek is where they will recognise James but he's also been in a number of other shows and movies. These include:

  • Varsity Blues
  • The Rules of Attraction
  • Vampirina
  • Pose
  • CSI:Cyber

What is James Van Der Beek's net worth?

At his time of death, James had reportedly spent the majority of his net worth on his cancer treatment. Following his passing, a GoFundMe page was setup to help raise vital funds for his wife and their six children.

It read: "In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds.

"They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead."

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The Pussycat Dolls are set for a reunion tour in 2026 according to reports

Pussycat Doll reunion 'raring to go' as original members plan 2026 comeback

Music

Hilary Duff has confirmed a world music tour for 2026/27

Hilary Duff sends fans wild with Lucky Me World tour - here's how to get presale tickets

Music

Love Island All Stars first look sees Lucinda Strafford comment on another islander in her recoupling speech

Love Island All Stars first look - Lucinda confronted by another islander following tense recoupling

Love Island

James Van Der Beek is survived by his beautiful wife and children

Who are James Van Der Beek's wife and children?

Actor James Van Der Beek has died aged 48 following a battle with bowel cancer.

Dawson's Creek actor James Van Der Beek has died, aged 48

Martin revealed that Fiona ‘now rarely understands where she is going or why'.

Fiona Phillips’ husband shares heartbreaking update on TV star's Alzheimer’s battle

Celebrities

The show's writers bought back the rights to produce more episodes.

The Inbetweeners new series - cast, release date and storyline revealed

TV & Movies

Max George has updated fans from his hospital bed after being rushed to A&E in the middle of the night.

The Wanted's Max George has 'no idea what's going on' following emergency hospital dash

Diana Ross and RAYE are headliners

Diana Ross and RAYE to headline Brighton & Hove Pride 2026!

Events

Samie and Harrison have been romantically linked in the past.

Love Island's Samie and Harrison's secret dating past revealed

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Molly-Mae Hague has finally opened up about her second pregnancy

Molly-Mae reveals surprising due date revelation as she opens up about second pregnancy

Love Island All Stars first look reveals there's a divide in the villa

Love Island All Stars first look reveals intense divide as heated argument sweeps the villa

Love Island

Scott’s sister reveals exactly which girl she wants him to choose.

Love Island star Scott's sister reveals which villa girl is 'perfect' for her brother

Love Island

Belle's dad is famous British actor Tamer Hassan.

Who is Belle Hassan's dad? All Stars' famous father revealed

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2026 has already revealed four big bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 bombshells revealed

Love Island

Jesy Nelson is launching her documentary on life after Little Mix and motherhood this week

Jesy Nelson documentary release date, how to watch, episodes and more revealed

TV & Movies

Reports have confirmed Catherine O’Hara’s official cause of death.

Home Alone star Catherine O’Hara’s cause of death revealed

Celebrities

Josie has lost an impressive five stone in recent months.

Josie Gibson shows off incredible five-stone weight loss after revealing health condition

Celebrities

Love Island All Stars will reveal the results of the Heart rate Challenge in tonight's episode

Love Island All Stars first look reveals 'surprising' Heart Rate Challenge results

Love Island

Lauren told fans it was 'painful' watching Harrison in the villa.

Love Island's Lauren slams ex Harrison as he enters All Stars villa two months after split

Love Island

Lucinda Strafford grew up in Brighton, south of England.

Love Island All Stars Lucinda Strafford - age, job, ex-boyfriends and island history

Love Island

Leanne is starring on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Leanne Amaning - age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and former season revealed
Scott van-der-Sluis, a former footballer and reality TV favourite, previously appeared on the Love Island series 10 in 2023

Love Island All Stars Scott van-der-Sluis - age, job, ex-girlfriend and former series

Love Island

Jesy Nelson has become a hugely successful pop star in her career

Jesy Nelson facts: Age, songs, ex-boyfriend, children and Little Mix past revealed

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams added to Brits Week 26 for War Child: Lineup, dates and venues revealed

Events

Love Island All Stars has welcomed Jessy Potts back into the villa

Love Island All Stars Jessy Potts - age, job, what happened with Joey Essex and former series

Love Island