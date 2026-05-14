James Van Der Beek’s widow Kimberley shares emotional update three months after his death

The widow of late actor James Van Der Beek has shared an emotional insight into life after his death. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Kimberly Van Der Beek thanked fans for their support while saying the family are still struggling with grief following the death of the Dawson's Creek actor.

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The widow of late actor James Van Der Beek has shared an emotional insight into life after his death, admitting the “comforts of shock” have now faded as grief begins to fully sink in.

James, who rose to fame starring in teen drama Dawson's Creek alongside Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, died in February 2026 at the age of 48 following a battle with colorectal cancer.

Now, three months after his death, his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek has opened up about navigating life without him while raising their six children.

Kimbelery Van Der Beek has updated her followers on how she's navigating life as a single parent. Picture: Instagram/Kimberly Van Der Beek

Posting on Instagram, Kimberly, 44, described the overwhelming grief she and the family continue to face. She said: “To say I'm heartbroken is a severe understatement.

"Words just don't capture what grief is. The comforts of shock have worn off. The reality is settling in... and I miss him."

Kimberly and James married in 2010 and share six children together: Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 10, Emilia, nine, Gwen, six, and Jeremiah, four.

Despite the pain of losing her husband, Kimberly explained she has also experienced a deeper spiritual connection since his passing.

“We all miss him. Yet, there is a different kind of magic in the air. I feel him. I know him more deeply. My conscious connection to God has deepened," she added.

"The veils of the universe have thinned. And I trust that this is the path me and my family have always been intended to walk.”

The film producer also thanked fans for the support they have shown the family in the months since James’s death, revealing she hopes to speak more openly in the future when she feels emotionally ready.

Kimberley continued: “The outpouring of support has been tremendous. It's held our family in the most beautiful of ways. You all went absolutely above and beyond anything I could have ever expected in supporting us and honoring James.

"I am deeply grateful. There is so much more to share here. And in time- I will.”

James Van Der Beek spoke candidly spoke about the uncertainty that came with the illness . Picture: Getty

James Van Der Beek became famous for playing the title character, Dawson, on Dawson's Creek from 1998-2003 . Picture: Getty

James publicly revealed his colorectal cancer diagnosis in November 2024, though he had been diagnosed more than a year earlier on August 31, 2023.

At the time, the actor candidly spoke about the uncertainty that came with the illness and how difficult he found not having clear answers.

He said: "The trickiest thing is there are so many unknowns with cancer. You think, 'How do I fix this? Is this healing me? Is this hurting me? Is this working? Is it coming back?' As someone who likes answers, not knowing is one of the hardest things. I have a lot to live for.”

Following his death, Kimberly released a statement on behalf of the family, describing James’s final days as being filled with courage.

At the time she wrote: "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.

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"There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come," she continued.

"For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

In a separate statement, the family revealed the financial toll the actor’s illness had taken, explaining the cost of medical treatment and long-term care had left them struggling financially.

They shared that Kimberly and the children were trying to maintain stability while coping with both emotional grief and uncertainty about the future.

James became a household name playing Dawson Leery in Dawson’s Creek, which ran from 1998 until 2003. He later appeared in films including Varsity Blues and competed on Dancing with the Stars.

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