James Van Der Beek’s widow Kimberley shares emotional update three months after his death

14 May 2026, 14:43

The widow of late actor James Van Der Beek has shared an emotional insight into life after his death
The widow of late actor James Van Der Beek has shared an emotional insight into life after his death. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Kimberly Van Der Beek thanked fans for their support while saying the family are still struggling with grief following the death of the Dawson's Creek actor.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The widow of late actor James Van Der Beek has shared an emotional insight into life after his death, admitting the “comforts of shock” have now faded as grief begins to fully sink in.

James, who rose to fame starring in teen drama Dawson's Creek alongside Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, died in February 2026 at the age of 48 following a battle with colorectal cancer.

Now, three months after his death, his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek has opened up about navigating life without him while raising their six children.

Kimbelery Van Der Beek has updated her followers on how she's navigating life as a single parent
Kimbelery Van Der Beek has updated her followers on how she's navigating life as a single parent. Picture: Instagram/Kimberly Van Der Beek

Posting on Instagram, Kimberly, 44, described the overwhelming grief she and the family continue to face. She said: “To say I'm heartbroken is a severe understatement.

"Words just don't capture what grief is. The comforts of shock have worn off. The reality is settling in... and I miss him."

Kimberly and James married in 2010 and share six children together: Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 10, Emilia, nine, Gwen, six, and Jeremiah, four.

Despite the pain of losing her husband, Kimberly explained she has also experienced a deeper spiritual connection since his passing.

“We all miss him. Yet, there is a different kind of magic in the air. I feel him. I know him more deeply. My conscious connection to God has deepened," she added.

"The veils of the universe have thinned. And I trust that this is the path me and my family have always been intended to walk.”

The film producer also thanked fans for the support they have shown the family in the months since James’s death, revealing she hopes to speak more openly in the future when she feels emotionally ready.

Kimberley continued: “The outpouring of support has been tremendous. It's held our family in the most beautiful of ways. You all went absolutely above and beyond anything I could have ever expected in supporting us and honoring James.

"I am deeply grateful. There is so much more to share here. And in time- I will.”

James Van Der Beek spoke candidly spoke about the uncertainty that came with the illness
James Van Der Beek spoke candidly spoke about the uncertainty that came with the illness . Picture: Getty
James Van Der Beek (top left) became famous for playing the title character, Dawson, on Dawson's Creek from 1998-2003 (pictured with the cast)
James Van Der Beek became famous for playing the title character, Dawson, on Dawson's Creek from 1998-2003 . Picture: Getty

James publicly revealed his colorectal cancer diagnosis in November 2024, though he had been diagnosed more than a year earlier on August 31, 2023.

At the time, the actor candidly spoke about the uncertainty that came with the illness and how difficult he found not having clear answers.

He said: "The trickiest thing is there are so many unknowns with cancer. You think, 'How do I fix this? Is this healing me? Is this hurting me? Is this working? Is it coming back?' As someone who likes answers, not knowing is one of the hardest things. I have a lot to live for.”

Following his death, Kimberly released a statement on behalf of the family, describing James’s final days as being filled with courage.

At the time she wrote: "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.

We test Michelle Williams' Dawson's Creek knowledge!

"There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come," she continued.

"For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

In a separate statement, the family revealed the financial toll the actor’s illness had taken, explaining the cost of medical treatment and long-term care had left them struggling financially.

They shared that Kimberly and the children were trying to maintain stability while coping with both emotional grief and uncertainty about the future.

James became a household name playing Dawson Leery in Dawson’s Creek, which ran from 1998 until 2003. He later appeared in films including Varsity Blues and competed on Dancing with the Stars.

Read more:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

MAFS couple Rachel and Steven are no longer together after their time in the experiment

MAFS Australia's Steven reveals 'unfortunate' status of his relationship with Rachel now

Married at First Sight

Gordon Ramsay has spoken candidly about the ongoing tensions between the Beckham family and son Brooklyn (right).

Gordon Ramsay says 'kids need help' as he shares rare insight into the Beckham family feud

Love Island's Zac and Millie have sparked rumours they are no longer together

Have Love Island's Zac and Millie secretly split up?

Love Island

MAFS Australia 2026 has brought us a fresh bunch of couples to watch

All the couples still together from MAFS Australia 2026

Married at First Sight

MAFS bride Rachel Gilmore has revealed why she and groom Steven really split up.

The real reason MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven actually broke up just days after Final Vows

Married at First Sight

The MAFS 2026 brides have spilled the tea on the behind-the-scenes drama.

MAFS Australia 2026 bride exposes 'real ring leader' behind this year's 'catty' behaviour

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt slammed Bec Zacharia in some 'revolting' unseen footage.

MAFS Australia's Danny issues grovelling apology to ex-wife Bec: 'I'm sure most of you hate me'

Married at First Sight

Rachel Gilmore, Bec Zacharia and Danny Hewitt from Married At First Sight Australia 2026.

MAFS Australia's Danny's brutal comments about Bec revealed in 'revolting' unseen footage

Married at First Sight

MAFS co-stars Steph and Danny were at the centre of a shocking texting storm.

What happened between Steph and Danny on MAFS Australia? Bikini photo scandal explained

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Scott has found love again with fitness model Brienna.

MAFS Australia's Scott hard-launches glamorous new girlfriend following bitter split from Gia

Married at First Sight

Bec was crushed by her husband's decision to walk away from the relationship.

MAFS Australia's Bec reveals brutal phone call with Danny days after 'horrific' dumping

Married at First Sight

Stella and Filip got engaged during Final Vows.

MAFS Australia's Stella and Fillip share all the details of surprise engagement and future wedding plans

Married at First Sight

Simon Cowell has admitted he feels ashamed watching back Susan Boyle’s 2009 audition on Britain's Got Talent (pictured)

Simon Cowell's shame as he admits 'I was horrible' to Susan Boyle on Britain's Got Talent

Stacey Solomon swapped the BAFTA Television Awards for a girl's trip to Miami over the weekend.

Stacey Solomon recreates Coyote Ugly bar scene with Rochelle Hunes in Miami

Joe Swash has shared an honest update about his experience living with ADHD

Joe Swash 'not managing well' amid mental health diagnosis

MAFS Australia couple Bec and Danny broke up after the Grass Is Greener challenge

The moment MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny broke up happened weeks before Final Vows

Married at First Sight

Joel Dommett and wife Hannah Cooper have become proud parents of their second child together

Joel Dommett's wife Hannah Cooper gives birth and reveals unique name

Harry Styles has dropped a new music video ahead of his Together, Together tour

Harry Styles 'Dance No More' lyrics come from a very personal experience

Music

Bonnie Tyler has been placed into an induced coma following emergency intestinal surgery

Bonnie Tyler in induced coma in Portugal after emergency intestinal surgery

The full cast for the second series of Celebrity Traitors has been revealed, with a line-up of well-known faces heading to the Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands.

Celebrity Traitors 2026 fans speculate over hidden twist as line-up announced

The Traitors

Sir David Attenborough is celebrating his 100th birthday in 2026

David Attenborough really doesn't like his British nickname

Travis Kelce has offered a rare glimpse into his upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift as speculation continues to grow around the couple’s reported summer nuptials.

Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift wedding plans during rare podcast moment

Love Island star Ella Thomas has revealed she was rushed to hospital by ambulance after suffering a serious foot injury during her birthday celebrations in London.

Love Island’s Ella Thomas rushed to hospital after horror birthday accident

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Jake Hall has died aged 35 following what police are describing as a “tragic accident” in Spain.

Tributes pour in for TOWIE star Jake Hall after his shock death, aged 35

Prince Archie has turned seven, and to mark the occasion Meghan Markle shared a rare glimpse into her son’s early years (pictured)

Meghan Markle shares new photos of Prince Archie to mark his 7th birthday