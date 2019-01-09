Who is Jamie Horn? Sheridan Smith fiancé, age and job revealed after meeting on Tinder

Sheridan Smith Performs At Royal Albert Hall In London - After Party. Picture: Getty

Sheridan teased fans about her secret boyfriend back in April 2018 during a gig at Royal Albert hall. So who is Jamie Horn? How old is he? and how did they meet?

Sheridan Smith's secret boyfriend has been revealed as Jamie Horn, after it as reported she is engaged to the 28-year-old insurance broker.

The former Gavin and Stacey star met her boyfriend whilst swiping on Tinder and just three months ago and they have been smitten ever since.

We have all the details about their blossoming relationship.

Sheridan Smith revealed last year she was dating someone . Picture: Getty

Who is Jamie Thorn?

Jamie is Sheridan Smith's fiancé.

He studied at the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers and became an insurance broker in the City with ARB International in 2015 but has since left his job.

It's reported Jamie lives in a £500,000 luxury apartment in an exclusive complex in Brentwood, Essex and even turned down a stint on Love Island before he got with Sheridan.

When did Jamie Horn and Sheridan Smith get engaged?

Sheridan teased fans about her secret boyfriend back in April 2018 during a gig at Royal Albert hall after singing Dinner at Eight.

“It’s actually my boyfriend’s favourite", she said. "Whoops, did I let that slip? Yes, I’ve got a boyfriend. Don’t act so bloody surprised.”

After three months of dating, Jamie proposed to Sheridan with a £10,000 ring and it's claimed they now live together in a rented flat in North London.

At the time they began dating a source told The Sun: "Sheridan is head over heels in love. Jamie is very serious about her. He has introduced Sheridan to his mum already."