Jamie Lomas, 43, finds love with Hollyoaks member EIGHTEEN years his junior

Kym Marsh's ex-husband, Jamie said he "won the lottery" by dating the stunning brunette beauty in a post on Instagram.

‘I’m a Celeb…’ star Jamie Lomas has revealed he is loved up with new girlfriend, Portia Hughes, 25, after meeting on the set of Hollyoaks.

The 43-year-old soap actor and the Manchester University graduate confirmed their budding romance with an adorable snap on Instagram which saw them wrapped in each others arms.

According to The Sun, Jamie is 'smitten' with the stunning brunette after striking up a relationship with her during his brief return to Hollyoaks in May to reprise his role as bad boy Warren Fox.

sometimes in life you win the lottery A post shared by Jamie Lomas (@jamielomas21) onAug 5, 2018 at 5:13pm PDT

It’s believed Portia, who graduated in 2017, was working as the third assistant director on the long-running soap at the time.

A TV source told the publication: “Jamie and Portia have been dating for some time, they seem to be really loved up. “Things seem to be getting quite serious, we're predicting some engagement news soon.

“All of Jamie's pals would probably be thrilled — they are all in love with Portia too.”

A post shared by PORTIA VERITY (@portiahughes) onAug 5, 2018 at 2:15pm PDT

Jamie was married to Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh, 42, but split in 2014 after six years together only 18 months after tying the knot.

Kim filed for divorce citing ‘unreasonable behaviour’ but the pair continue to co-parent their six-year-old daughter Polly.