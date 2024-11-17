Jane Moore facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, ex-husband, children and career revealed

17 November 2024, 20:32

Jane Moore is swapping Loose Woman for the I'm A Celebrity jungle this 2024
Jane Moore is swapping Loose Woman for the I'm A Celebrity jungle this 2024. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Is Jane Moore in a relationship? How did she become so famous? Here's everything you need to know about the Loose Women host as she takes on the Australian jungle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jane Moore is swapping her Loose Women panelists for I'm A Celebrity camp mates like Oti Mabuse, Danny Jones and Coleen Rooney as she joins the 2024 line up.

Keen to push her personal boundaries, have tough conversations with her fellow contestants and take on her fears, the journalist and TV star is taking on her biggest challenge yet in the jungle.

With plenty going on in her career, Jane is also a mother and recently got divorced in 2022 to her ex-husband.

Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celeb's Jane from her age, where she's from and inside her family life.

Jane Moore wearing a burgundy dress outside the ITV studios
Jane Moore is swapping the ITV studios for the Australian jungle. Picture: Jane Moore/Instagram

How old is Jane Moore and where is she from?

Born May 17th, 1962, Jane celebrated her 62nd birthday in 2024.

She was born in Oxford to her parents - a father who was a maths professor at Oxford university and her mother, a teacher. Her parents divorced when she was young which sadly meant she never heard from her father again.

How tall is Jane Moore?

The author and journalist is 5ft 7inches which is around 1.7m in height.

Who is Jane Moore's ex-husband and is she dating?

Jane was married to PR company holder Gary Farrow for twenty years. They married in 2002 and announced their divorce in 2022.

She has spoken about how they planned to split in 2021 but he fell and broke his leg so they postponed their plans to seperate. Their divorce was amicable and something the family had been processing for some time.

It's not believed Jane is dating again or has a boyfriend.

Jane Moore and her ex-husband were married for twenty years
Jane Moore and her ex-husband were married for twenty years. Picture: Getty

Who are Jane Moore's children?

Jane has two daughters whom she has from a previous relationship called Ellie and Grace. She raised them with her former husband and is also step-mother to Gary's daughter Lauren.

Why is Jane Moore famous?

Starting her career as a journalist, Jane has gone on to have some incredible achievements including getting her own column and of course, landing her spot on hit ITV daytime show Loose Women.

