Janet Jackson's engagement imminent

The ‘What Have You Done for Me Lately’ singer began dating Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana in 2009. The pair have so far managed to keep their romance out of the limelight, although it has been reported that they are either engaged or very close to it.

‘They are totally dedicated to each other. When you are in their presence, there is such a good feeling,’ a close friend has reportedly said. It has been claimed that they are keen to start a family once they wed.



The 45-year-old has tied the knot twice before. Her 1984 marriage with James DeBarge was annulled the following year, and secretly wed René Elizondo, Jr. in 1991. They divorced after nine years of marriage.



