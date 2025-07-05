Jannik Sinner's age, height, net worth, girlfriend and Instagram revealed

Jannik Sinner is an Italian tennis player. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Jannik Sinner, where is he from, how tall is he, what is his net worth, who is his girlfriend and does he have Instagram?

Jannik Sinner is one of the favourites to win Wimbledon 2025 as he fights off fierce competition such Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic to bag the incredible prize money.

The tennis ace is slowly but surely making his way through the tournament as he hopes to cement himself as a star in the sport and beat his rivals.

As we watch Jannik dominate on the tennis court, it's time to learn more about his life away from the screen.

Here is everything you need to know about Jannik including his age, height, net worth, girlfriend and Instagram.

Jannnik Sinner is hoping to win Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

How old is Jannik Sinner?

Jannick was born on August 16 2001 and celebrated his 23rd birthday in 2024. Despite his young age Jannick has managed to carve out a successful tennis career after he began the sport aged three.

However it wasn't his first love as the star also played football and skied before giving them up at 13-years-old to focus on his tennis career.

Where is Jannik Sinner from?

Tennis ace Jannik was born in South Tyrol in Northern Italy but grew up in the town of Sexten in the Dolomites. As a teenager her moved on his own to Bordighera in Liguria on the Italian Riviera, to train at the Piatti Tennis Center with Riccardo Piatti and Massimo Sartori.

Jannik Sinner is a tennis pro. Picture: Getty

Who is Jannik Sinner's girlfriend?

Whilst he has not publicly confirmed his relationship status, it is rumoured Jannik is dating model Laila Hasanovic following his split from fellow tennis player Anna Kalinskaya in early 2025.

Announcing their break-up in May 2025, Jannik said: "I'm not in a relationship. So, whoever is asking, that's it. It's all good."

How tall is Jannik Sinner?

The rising tennis legend is 6ft 4in, meaning he is slightly taller than Carlos Alcaraz who is 6ft and Novak Djokovic who is 6ft 2in.

Jannik Sinner's personal life is subject to rumours. Picture: Getty

What is Jannik Sinner's net worth?

Jannik is estimated to be worth an incredible $30million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This whopping amount is due to his various tennis wins as well as brand partnerships with companies such as Nike, Gucci and Lavazza.

What is Jannik Sinner's Instagram?

Fans of Jannik can follow him on Instagram @janniksin where he often shares pictures of his tennis career as well as his travels around the world.