January Jones' baby boy

Actress January Jones has given birth to a baby boy and called him Xander.

The 33 year old played Betty Draper in Mad Men and welcomed Xander Dane Jones into the world on Tuesday.

Her spokesman said: “Xander Dane Jones and his mum are doing great.”



Jones has so far refused to reveal the identity of the baby's father.

This year, she starred in Unknown with Liam Neeson and won a role in X-Men: First Class.