Hollywood star looks unrecognisable after shaving beard in dramatic new look

31 July 2025, 15:23

A Hollywood A-lister has shaved off his beard
A Hollywood A-lister has shaved off his beard. Picture: Instagram/@prideofgypsies

By Hope Wilson

Fans were stunned after this famous actor shaved his beard for the first time in six years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An A-list actor has shocked fans with his new appearance after shaving off his iconic beard and debuting the look on social media.

After six years of the beard, the Game of Thrones star has decided to chop it off try a new look, receiving mixed reviews from his fans.

But can you guess who the star is?

Jason Mamoa has shaved his beard
Jason Mamoa has shaved his beard. Picture: Instagram/@prideofgypsies

If you guessed Aquaman star Jason Momoa then you're correct!

Viewers took to Jason's Instagram comments to give their views on his new look, with one user writing: "Great you look so handsome omg Jason why do you hide your beautiful face."

Another wrote: "You look handsome either way, I am a huge fan of the beard however!"

While a third stated: "Am I the only one who likes 'no beard' ?? 😂"

Watch Jason Momoa shave his beard off here:

Jason Momoa shaves his beard off

The star captioned the post: "Haven’t shaved in six years, and here we are again. I launched @mananalu to help eliminate single-use plastic. Now, we’re taking it even further, partnering with our team at @Getboomerangwater to bring in a closed-loop system that sanitizes and bottles water onsite.

"That means even less waste, reduced shipping footprint, and our aluminum bottles get reused over and over. This is the future, and we’re starting in Hawai’i. Let’s get rid of single-use plastic. For our children and for our planet. All my aloha, j."

Jason Mamoa is known for his trademark beard
Jason Mamoa is known for his trademark beard. Picture: Alamy

Jason rose to international fame as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones from 2010-2011 and has gone on to star in films such as Aquaman, Dune and A Minecraft Movie.

He is set to return as Duncan in Dune: Part Three, with his new look mirroring the role he will be playing.

