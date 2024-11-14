Jason Orange facts: Take That singer's age, family and where he is now revealed

14 November 2024, 13:22 | Updated: 14 November 2024, 13:42

Jason Orange in 2006
Jason Orange in 2006. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Jason Orange rose to fame as a member of Take That, one of Britain's most successful boy bands of the 1990s.

Initially joining as a dancer and backing vocalist, he became an integral part of the group alongside Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald, and Robbie Williams.

Beyond his smooth vocals, Jason was known for his impressive dance moves and quiet demeanour.

After Take That's initial split in 1996, he pursued personal interests before rejoining for their successful 2005 reunion

But Jason permanently stepped away from the spotlight in 2014, choosing a private life away from the entertainment industry, marking the end of his 23-year association with the band.

  1. How old is Jason Orange?

    Jason Orange in 2006
    Jason Orange in 2006. Picture: Getty

    Jason Orange was born on July 10, 1970 in Manchester. He celebrated his 54th birthday in 2024.

    He grew up in the Crumpsall area of Manchester. His parents divorced when he was young, and he was raised primarily by his mother Jenny.

    Jason was born a few minutes before his twin brother Justin, and was the second child for parents Tony and Jenny Orange.

    He also has a half-brother and three half sisters, who arrived after his parents divorced and his dad remarried.

  2. Why did he leave Take That and where is he now?

    Take That in 1993
    Take That in 1993. Picture: Getty

    Jason Orange left Take That in September 2014, releasing a statement saying he no longer wished to perform and record music, preferring to be out of the public eye.

    Since leaving, he has maintained an extremely private life away from media attention.

    There have been very occasional reported sightings of him around Manchester and London over the years, but he has effectively disappeared from public life, with even his former bandmates saying they've had little to no contact with him.

    He said at the time: "I want to start by saying how proud I am of what we have achieved together over the years. However, at a band meeting last week I confirmed to Mark, Gary and Howard that I do not wish to commit to recording and promoting a new album.

    "I have spent some of the best years of my life with Take That and I’d like to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey, including my band mates, who I feel are like brothers to me. Most especially my gratitude goes to all of the good and kind, beautiful and ever-loyal fans of the band, without whom none of this could have been possible. Thank you.

    Take That in 2010
    Take That in 2010. Picture: Getty

    "At the end of the Progress tour I began to question whether it might be the right time for me to not continue on with Take That. At the start of this year and with my full knowledge and blessing the guys began writing new material.

    "There have been no fallings out, only a decision on my part that I no longer wish to do this. I know how much Mark, Gary and Howard enjoy writing and making music, and they know that they have my full support and encouragement to continue on with what is to be another chapter for the band."

    In 2017, the remaining trio said that they had given up trying to bring back Jason. Gary told The Sun: “He didn’t want creative involvement because we’re day-to-day on this and he wanted to leave.

    “This has been weird with the whole Jason thing. He’d told us for a while, ‘I don’t want to be in music any more, I don’t want to do this any more’, and we’d push, push, push. At the end of the day you’ve got to accept someone doesn’t want to do what you’re doing any more.

    “He wanted to go off, live his life, and good luck to him if that’s what he wants to do. He’s spent a big part of his life being in the band, but he doesn’t want to do it any more, it’s that simple.”

    Robbie Williams has since said that he would be up for a reunion, but only if Jason was also involved. He told This Morning: "I can genuinely say I don't know. I'm up for it. But I don't know what their calendar says, what my calendar says. I don't know what their manager says.

    "We'd all love to do it. I'd love to get Jason back involved, realistically I don't think so. If we could get Jay back it would be perfect. But we shall see, watch this space."

  3. Is Jason Orange married?

    Jason Orange has never been married.

    Due to his extremely private nature since leaving Take That in 2014, details about his current relationship status are not publicly known.

    His previous known relationship was with comedian Catherine Tate from late 2011 to early 2012.

