Jason Segel was 'forced' to lose weight

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star has revealed he was told to lose weight for his latest role.

Jason Segel stars in Five-Year Engagement as the fiancé of Emily Blunt's character, and the funny man has confessed that the film's producers made him shed a few pounds for the role.



'I was forced to lose weight for this movie,' said the 32-year-old actor to David Letterman. 'I was told that it had to be conceivable that Emily Blunt would ever choose me to be her husband. Which is fair.'



Jason revealed that he had lost a 'good 35 pounds' to the American chat show host, but admitted that he found a way to cheat his regime.



'I didn't enjoy it,' he conceded. "But they sent a trainer to set and I had to work out twice a day and then he would watch me eat all day.



'What they didn't anticipate is that I'm very clever, Dave, and I play a chef in the movie,' explained Jason. 'So there are a lot of scenes where I have to eat.



'I would pay my co-stars nominal amounts of money to mess up their lines during the scenes so I would get to keep eating.'



The Five-Year Engagement Plan hits cinemas nationwide on June 22nd.