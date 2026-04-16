Jason Statham shares rare glimpse of family life with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and their two children

16 April 2026, 14:56

Jason Statham has shared a rare glimpse of his family life, posting photos of his children with fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
Jason Statham has posted a rare picture of his family on holiday in Turkey. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Jason Statham

By Giorgina Hamilton

Actor Jason Statham shares sweet moments with son Jack and daughter Isabella during a luxury Antalya getaway.

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Jason Statham has shared a rare glimpse of his family life, posting photos of his children with fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The 58-year-old actor uploaded the images to social media on Wednesday, showing the couple’s two children enjoying time together on holiday in Turkey.

In one image, the actor is seen in the water with his eight-year-old son Jack, who balances on his shoulders as they pull poses.

Jason Statham uploaded fun and cute pictures from his family trip in the sun
Jason Statham uploaded fun and cute pictures from his family trip in the sun. Picture: Instagram/Jason Statham
Jason shared a moment with Jack inside a cave structure at the resort (pictured), with the post simply captioned: “The Cave.”
Jason shared a moment with Jack inside a cave structure at the resort (pictured), with the post simply captioned: “The Cave.”. Picture: Instagram/Jason Statham

Another photo shows the couple's four-year-old daughter Isabella swimming, while a separate shot captures Jason lifting her into the air as she smiles.

He also shared a moment with son Jack inside a cave structure at the resort, with the post simply captioned: “The Cave.”

While Jason and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have largely kept the origins of their relationship out of the spotlight, it is known they first met in 2010, and became engaged in 2016, but have previously said they are in no rush to marry.

Over the years, Rosie has offered glimpses into what underpins their longevity, describing their relationship as “grounding” and crediting Jason with shaping her appreciation for design.

“Jason has the most impeccable taste," she told PORTER Magazine.

"He taught me so much about architecture and furniture. He'll say it's been a nightmare. I love the interiors.”

She has also spoken candidly about the realities of sharing life with a global action star, noting: “People go crazy for Jason… it can become a frenzy walking down the street with him.”

Yet, beneath the glare of fame, their relationship appears anchored in a quieter kind of stability, with model Rosie often crediting Jason for keeping her grounded.

Reflecting on their life in Los Angeles, she explained in 2014: “That's what makes being with an Englishman out there so great. I mean, we live in Hollywood for sake. It would be easy to lose touch with reality.”

Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Jason Statham have been together since 2010 (pictured in 2011)
Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Jason Statham have been together since 2010 . Picture: Getty

Rosie was also open about the emotional pull of home, admitting the distance from her family in the UK can be difficult.

“I battle with wanting to be closer to my family, wanting to call my brother on a Sunday and ask him to come round and watch The X Factor, or be there to support my sister, or go shopping with my mum. Not being able to do that can get me down,” she said.

That sense of grounding has taken on new meaning since becoming a mother. Speaking to PORTER Magazine, she candidly reflected on the transition.

“I just remember feeling like the rug was pulled out from underneath me,” she said, as she adjusted from a fiercely independent life to one centred more around home and family.

Despite their long engagement, the couple remain relaxed about formalising their relationship.

Looking ahead, she told ET: “We're looking forward to that time. It's also not a huge priority for us; we're so happy.

"I think it will be fun to do it when the baby's [Jack] grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.”

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