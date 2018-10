Jason thinks Gary wants to cha cha cha

Heart's Jason Donovan reckons Gary Barlow secretly wants to appear on Strictly Come Dancing

The Heart presenter is about to take to the dancefloor while Barlow has already made his debut as a judge on The X Factor.

Jason says "Gary and I have had a laugh about us being Saturday night rivals. "I think Gary's position is far more steady than mine."

He then added: "Secretly I think Gary fancies himself in some sequins, a spray tan and doing the cha cha cha."