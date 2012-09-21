Javier Bardem opens up about married life

The Skyfall actor is thankful to 'be loved' by Penelope Cruz

He's generally very private, but Javier Bardem has opened up about his marriage to fellow Spanish actress Cruz.

'I’m happily married,' Javier said in an interview with GQ magazine 'I breathe and stay in peace. I truly thank whoever’s up there for giving me the opportunity to be loved'.

Bardem and Penelope Cruz started dating in 2007 and married in a private ceremony two years later. The couple have a son, Leonardo, born in January 2011.

The actor, who has admitted he doesn't like watching himself on screen, is starring in the new Bond film, Skyfall, playing baddie Raoul Silva.

Skyfall opens nationwide on October 26.