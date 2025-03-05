Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean Our Last Dance tour: Dates, venues, ticket prices, support act and times

5 March 2025, 11:53

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are going on tour this April
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are going on tour this April. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Torvill and Dean's farewell tour 2025 is nearly upon us but what venues will they be performing at? Can you still buy tickets? And what time does everything start? Here's all the latest show information.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have officially confirmed they will be hanging up their professional ice skates for good in 2025 and confirmed their farewell tour, Our Last Dance.

Following their time as judges on Dancing on Ice 2025, the former Olympic champions will be straight into rehearsals of their own as they prepare their routines for fans who are keen to see the champions perform one last time.

With a string of dates and venues they're performing at across the UK and Australia, Chris and Jayne confirmed it was time to give their bodies a rest from the vigorous training they'd done over the years.

Retiring after 50 years, Chris said: "It's been 50 years. Because, we still feel we're at a standard where we can still go out and perform but that's decreasing all of the time. So, we wanted to be able to end on a high."

Here's everything you need to know about Torvill and Dean's farewell tour from venues, dates, ticket prices, performances and dance times.

Torvill and Dean on Dancing on Ice
Torvill and Dean will be finishing Dancing on Ice and then heading on their farewell tour. Picture: Getty

What are Torvill and Dean's tour dates and venues?

With ticket interest being so high, Jayne and Chris added extra dates across the UK and will now be performing at venues in London, Belfast, Nottingham and even Newcastle. Their full list of dates and venues are:

  • 11th, 12th and 13th April - OVO Arena Wembley, London
  • 15th and 16th April - SSE Arena, Belfast
  • 19th and 20th - Utilita Arena, Sheffield
  • 23rd and 24th April - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
  • 25th, 26th and 27th April - bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham
  • 30th April and 1st May - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
  • 2nd, 3rd and 4th May - AO Arena, Manchester
  • 8th and 9th May - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
  • 10th and 11th May - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
  • 11th and 12th July - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

They will also be taking their show across the globe to Australia where they will be performing dates in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

How much are Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean's farewell tickets?

As always, ticket prices vary on seats and location but prices start from £43.20.

With the tour only weeks away, there is limited availability left and tickets prices are likely to be higher.

What will Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean be performing?

They've kept a lot of their tour routine under wraps as to not spoil the surprise for anyone. However, they recently teased on Instagram a few things we can expect.

They said: "The show will be telling lots of stories from our past. We intend to talk to the audience and get them involved but we will take them on the journey we've had through our careers. Lots of the routines people will remember from the 80s when we were competing at the Championships or the Olympics."

Do Torvill and Dean have a tour support act?

Yes! To get crowds warmed up, Torvill and Dean have invited Lewis Macdonald, a British skater, to perform first.

Lewis won the British Novice championship in 2023 and the British Intermediate in 2024. He has also represented GB in international competitions.

Torvill and Dean rose to fame after winning a gold medal for their Bolero at the Olympics
Torvill and Dean rose to fame after winning a gold medal for their Bolero at the Olympics. Picture: Getty

What are the times for Torvill and Deans' Our Last Dance tour and how long does it last?

The tour consists of afternoon and evening performances which will start either at 1:30pm, 2:30pm or 7:30pm. Please double check your ticket for confirmed times.

Their support act will be on first, closely followed by Jayne and Chris, however, with an estimated duration of two hours and 30minutes. Exact times and duration are to be confirmed.

