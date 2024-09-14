JB Gill facts: JLS singer's age, wife, children and farm revealed

14 September 2024, 16:00

JB Gill gained fame being part of JLS
JB Gill gained fame being part of JLS. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

JB Gill is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2024 but how old is he, who is his wife, how many kids does he have, where is his farm and how long was he in JLS?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

JB Gill rose to fame as part of JLS alongside Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes and Oritsé Williams on The X Factor, however he's now putting on his dancing shoes to take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

The singer achieved musical success with hits such as 'Everybody in Love', 'Beat Again' and 'She Makes Me Wanna', with the group going on to win various MOBO and Brit Awards over the years.

After finding a younger audience on the CBBC show Down on the Farm, JB will be hoping his popularity will help him waltz his way into the Strictly final.

How old is JB, who is his wife, how tall is he, who are his kids, where is his farm and when was he in JLS?

JB Gill is putting on his dancing shoes
JB Gill is putting on his dancing shoes. Picture: Getty

How old is JB Gill?

JB was born on the 7th of December 1986. He will celebrate his 38th birthday in 2024.

The TV star was born in Croydon, London, but spent the first five years of his life in Antigua before moving back to the UK with his family.

How tall is JB Gill?

Singer JB stands at 1.73m tall, making him 5ft 6in. He is slightly shorter than his JLS bandmates Marvin, who is 6ft, and Oritsé Williams who is 5ft 8in. However he is taller than Aston Merrygold who stands at 5ft 4in.

JB Gill has been singing for years
JB Gill has been singing for years. Picture: Alamy

Who is JB Gill's wife?

Dancing star JB has been married to Chloe Gill (nee Tangney) since 2014, after the pair met whilst Chloe was a back-up dancer for JLS.

Chloe started her dancing career at the age of three and booked her first job when she was 18-years-old.

The lovebirds wed on the Scottish Island of Bute and were surrounded by JB's JLS bandmates.

Speaking about any advice his wife has given him about taking part in the dancing contest, JB told MailOnline: "To be honest, I probably have the best wife that you could have, for any contestant doing this show, because she comes from that world. 

"And although she wasn't a ballroom dancer, we both understand what goes into it. We know that it's not easy and it's going to be difficult. She gets it, she's been on tours herself. She's obviously had to partner with other people, that's just part of the world. So she's very excited for me. 

"Chloe can't wait to offer advice which I'm also very grateful for because having her mind on things and just little things that I wouldn't know because I'm not a trained dancer, you know, I'll be able to hear from her and work alongside my pro with. She can't wait for the journey to start just like me."

JB Gill is married to Chloe Gill
JB Gill is married to Chloe Gill. Picture: Alamy

Who are JB Gill's children?

JB and his wife Chloe have two children together, a son named Ace who was born in 2014 and a daughter called Chiara in 2018.

The couple regularly share pictures and videos of their kids on social media, with the youngsters often getting involved in TikToks with their parents.

To mark Father's Day in 2021, JB posted on Instagram: "Fatherhood: The most difficult job in the world but also my favourite 🥰 I love being a Dad 💯💛🎉 Happy Father’s Day to all the father’s out there 🤙🏾"

JB Gill and his wife Chloe have two children together
JB Gill and his wife Chloe have two children together. Picture: Instagram/JB Gill

Where is JB Gill's farm?

JB and Chloe own a 15-acre farm in Kent and are the protagonists of the TV series Down on the Farm which documents their life on the land.

Speaking about the benefits of living on a farm, JB said: "I’d often heard it said that growing up on a farm is second to none.

"It was one of the reasons why I wanted my own young family to establish our roots in the countryside, despite having spent most of my life living in a city."

When was JB Gill in JLS?

Singing star JB joined JLS way back in 2007 and the boyband auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 where they finished in second place behind Alexandra Burke.

JB went viral following his performance of 'Last Christmas' on the show and often recreates his meme every year.

After taking a hiatus in 2013, the band regrouped in 2020 and have since embarked on a UK-wide tour.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri is a successful model, dancer and author

Tasha Ghouri facts: Love Island star's age, boyfriend and career revealed

Toyah Willcox is a singing and acting star

Toyah Willcox facts: Age, husband, best songs and TV shows revealed

Paul Merson made a legacy for himself playing football for Arsenal

Paul Merson facts: Ex-footballer's age, wife, children and career explained

Shayne Ward on the red carpet in a bow tie and suit alongside Shayne taking a selfie in his car

Shayne Ward facts: X Factor winner's age, wife, children and career revealed

Dr Punam Krishan's career on TV began on Laid Bare

Dr Punam Krishan facts: Doctor’s age, husband, children and TV career revealed

Celebrities

Montell Douglas joined the reboot of Gladiators

Montell Douglas aka Fire facts: Gladiator star's age, height, partner and Olympics career revealed

Celebrities

Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in Miranda

Sarah Hadland facts: Actor’s age, height, family, and career revealed

Celebrities

Chris McCausland has worked as a comedian since 2003

Chris McCausland facts: Comedian’s age, blindness, wife, daughter and career revealed

Celebrities

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Jamie Borthwick plays Jay Brown on EastEnders

Jamie Borthwick facts: EastEnders actor’s age, girlfriend and career revealed

Celebrities

Sam Quek came third in Celebrity Masterchef

Sam Quek MBE facts: TV presenter’s age, job, twin, children and millionaire husband revealed

Celebrities

Wynne Evans is 52 years old

Wynne Evans facts: Opera singer's age, children, family and career revealed

Pete Wicks rose to fame on hit reality TV show TOWIE

Pete Wicks facts: TOWIE star's age, girlfriend, career and family life explained

Tom Fletcher in 2023

Tom Fletcher facts: McFly singer's age, wife, children, songs and career revealed

Trending on Heart

Tom Dean is going for gold at the Paris Olympics

Tom Dean facts: Olympic swimmer's age, height, girlfriend, parents and medals revealed

Alison Hammond has spoken about her boyfriend on This Morning

Alison Hammond opens up about relationship with boyfriend: ‘I've got someone special’

Celebrities

Kate Winslet reveals why it was so important to make biopic about Lee Miller

Kate Winslet reveals why it was so important to make biopic about Lee Miller

Dev Griffin

Stacey Solomon's son Zachary turned 16 in 2024

Stacey Solomon reveals emotional reason she took son Zachary to the NTAs

Celebrities

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay have got engaged

Gordon Ramsay sends love to daughter Holly and Adam Peaty on their engagement

Heart announces three new radio stations

Heart launches THREE new radio stations: Heart 10s, Heart Musicals and Heart Love!

Joel Dommett smiling alongside a picture of him on stage

Joel Dommett facts: TV presenter's age, wife, children and career explained

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

When do the clocks change in 2024? Date, time and why the clock goes back

Lifestyle

Gavin and Stacey return to our screens in December 2024

Stars to marry in Gavin and Stacey Christmas finale

TV & Movies

Inside Dave Grohl's family life with wife Jordyn Blum and their three daughters

Dave Grohl wife and daughters: Inside Foo Fighters star's family life

Celebrities

Davina McCall has spilled the beans on My Mum, Your Dad season 2

Davina McCall reveals what fans can expect from My Mum Your Dad season two

TV & Movies

The date autumn starts has been revealed

When does autumn officially start in the UK and what is the equinox?

Weather

Nick Knowles at a red carpet event wearing a black suit and white shirt

Nick Knowles facts: TV presenter's age, girlfriend, children and career explained

The Harry Potter TV series is on the lookout for child actors

How to apply for Harry Potter HBO TV series as open call auditions announced

A beloved character is returning to Gavin and Stacey

Major update on Gavin and Stacey Christmas special as iconic character returns for final episode
Joel Dommett spoke about his son on Heart Breakfast

Joel Dommett opens up about his son Wilde taking his first steps