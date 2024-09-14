JB Gill facts: JLS singer's age, wife, children and farm revealed

JB Gill gained fame being part of JLS. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

JB Gill is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2024 but how old is he, who is his wife, how many kids does he have, where is his farm and how long was he in JLS?

JB Gill rose to fame as part of JLS alongside Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes and Oritsé Williams on The X Factor, however he's now putting on his dancing shoes to take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

The singer achieved musical success with hits such as 'Everybody in Love', 'Beat Again' and 'She Makes Me Wanna', with the group going on to win various MOBO and Brit Awards over the years.

After finding a younger audience on the CBBC show Down on the Farm, JB will be hoping his popularity will help him waltz his way into the Strictly final.

How old is JB, who is his wife, how tall is he, who are his kids, where is his farm and when was he in JLS?

JB Gill is putting on his dancing shoes. Picture: Getty

How old is JB Gill?

JB was born on the 7th of December 1986. He will celebrate his 38th birthday in 2024.

The TV star was born in Croydon, London, but spent the first five years of his life in Antigua before moving back to the UK with his family.

How tall is JB Gill?

Singer JB stands at 1.73m tall, making him 5ft 6in. He is slightly shorter than his JLS bandmates Marvin, who is 6ft, and Oritsé Williams who is 5ft 8in. However he is taller than Aston Merrygold who stands at 5ft 4in.

JB Gill has been singing for years. Picture: Alamy

Who is JB Gill's wife?

Dancing star JB has been married to Chloe Gill (nee Tangney) since 2014, after the pair met whilst Chloe was a back-up dancer for JLS.

Chloe started her dancing career at the age of three and booked her first job when she was 18-years-old.

The lovebirds wed on the Scottish Island of Bute and were surrounded by JB's JLS bandmates.

Speaking about any advice his wife has given him about taking part in the dancing contest, JB told MailOnline: "To be honest, I probably have the best wife that you could have, for any contestant doing this show, because she comes from that world.

"And although she wasn't a ballroom dancer, we both understand what goes into it. We know that it's not easy and it's going to be difficult. She gets it, she's been on tours herself. She's obviously had to partner with other people, that's just part of the world. So she's very excited for me.

"Chloe can't wait to offer advice which I'm also very grateful for because having her mind on things and just little things that I wouldn't know because I'm not a trained dancer, you know, I'll be able to hear from her and work alongside my pro with. She can't wait for the journey to start just like me."

JB Gill is married to Chloe Gill. Picture: Alamy

Who are JB Gill's children?

JB and his wife Chloe have two children together, a son named Ace who was born in 2014 and a daughter called Chiara in 2018.

The couple regularly share pictures and videos of their kids on social media, with the youngsters often getting involved in TikToks with their parents.

To mark Father's Day in 2021, JB posted on Instagram: "Fatherhood: The most difficult job in the world but also my favourite 🥰 I love being a Dad 💯💛🎉 Happy Father’s Day to all the father’s out there 🤙🏾"

JB Gill and his wife Chloe have two children together. Picture: Instagram/JB Gill

Where is JB Gill's farm?

JB and Chloe own a 15-acre farm in Kent and are the protagonists of the TV series Down on the Farm which documents their life on the land.

Speaking about the benefits of living on a farm, JB said: "I’d often heard it said that growing up on a farm is second to none.

"It was one of the reasons why I wanted my own young family to establish our roots in the countryside, despite having spent most of my life living in a city."

When was JB Gill in JLS?

Singing star JB joined JLS way back in 2007 and the boyband auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 where they finished in second place behind Alexandra Burke.

JB went viral following his performance of 'Last Christmas' on the show and often recreates his meme every year.

After taking a hiatus in 2013, the band regrouped in 2020 and have since embarked on a UK-wide tour.