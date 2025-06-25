Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding guest list revealed

Who is going to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding?
Who is going to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding? Here's everything we know about the star-studded guest list.

Jeff Bezos, 61, and Lauren Sánchez, 55, will tie the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Venice this week, with their celebrity friends such as Kim Kardashian, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey and many more expected to be in attendance at the lavish event.

As the founder and executive chairman of Amazon is currently the 4th richest man in the world (with a net worth of an eye-watering $223.5 billion), the nuptials are expected to be a spectacular event, and with the wedding celebrations spanning three days, no expense is being spared for the couple.

With such an epic celebration due to take place, all everyone wants to know is; who are the lucky people invited to the wedding of the year? As Jeff and Lauren are quite private people, the guest list is being kept under wraps. However, there are many high-profile surnames reported to be attending - from Kardashian to Gates and even Trump.

So who is going to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding? Here's what we know so far.

Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian, alongside her mother Kris Jenner, are believed to be attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding, after becoming close friends with the bride over the past few years. One of the signs pointing to the attendance of both Kim and Kris is that they were both at Lauren's hen party, held in Paris back in May.

Speaking of their friendship, Kim previously told Vogue: "Lauren and I are always sending DMs building each other up, every time there's a look that we like, she'll say, 'WOW,' or, 'OMG you look amazing.' She's such a girl's girl.”

Kris Jenner will reportedly attend the wedding alongside her partner, Corey Gamble, after also forming a close friendship with Lauren. Last year, for Lauren's birthday, Kris shared the post: "You are an amazing mom, fiancé, sister, daughter, and girlfriend, and I am so blessed to have you and Jeff in our lives. We have made the most delicious memories together and I can’t wait to make more!"

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba is also believed to be attending the Venice wedding of Jeff and Lauren. The actress has been friends with Lauren for years now, a relationship that dates back to before her engagement to Jeff.

Most recently, Jessica publicly defended her friend after she received criticism for the Blue Origin spaceflight. Following the spaceflight, Jessica re-shared a message on her Instagram which read: "I've seen endless criticism of five women doing their space thin. I can’t see how it affects our lives. I wish people would show [the] same energy and focus that anger toward fearlessly denouncing [President] Trump’s abuses of power. Which do affect countless lives in the US and the world."

Following her attendance at Lauren's bachelorette party in Paris, it is expected she will be there on the day to celebrate her friend's wedding.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria, best known for Desperate Housewives, is another close friend to Lauren, also attending the hen do earlier this year.

Orlando Bloom - but no Katy Perry

Lauren's spaceflight buddy Katy Perry, who also attended her bachelorette party, is said to have been invited, but may not be able to attend due to her work schedule. Katy is due to perform in Australia on June 26, one of the days the wedding could be held in Venice.

It has been reported that her husband however, Orlando Bloom, will be in attendance alone for the spectacular celebrations.

Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey

TV royalty Gayle King, another of Lauren's spaceflight friends, is also reported to be attending the wedding as well as icon Oprah Winfrey.

The Trump Family

According to reports, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have bagged an invite to Jeff and Lauren's wedding, alongside Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner.

While reports suggest Donald Trump Jr. and his new girlfriend Bettina Anderson will also be in attendance at the wedding, it is unknown whether President Donald Trump will be able to take time away for the nuptials.

He is currently in Europe, at the NATO summit in the Netherlands, but it is unknown whether he will be able to take time away for the Venice wedding.

Bill Gates, Ari Emanuel & Lachlan Murdoch

Billionaire Bill Gates, alongside CEO of TKO Group Holdings Ari Emanuel, were both at the engagement party of Jeff and Lauren, leading many to speculate they will also be at the wedding.

While Bill will be reportedly flying to Venice from Brussels, Rupert Murdoch's son Lachlan will be travelling from London for the wedding.

Here's a full list of people reportedly attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding:

  • Orlando Bloom
  • Eva Longoria
  • Kris Jenner
  • Kim Kardashian﻿
  • Bill Gates
  • Lady Gaga
  • Lachlan Murdoch
  • Elton John
  • Oprah Winfrey
  • Gayle King
  • Karlie Kloss
  • Kylie Jenner﻿
  • Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner
  • President Donald Trump﻿
  • Mick Jagger
  • Leonardo DiCaprio and partner Vittoria Ceretti
  • Tobey Maguire
  • Andrew Garfield
  • Jessica Alba

