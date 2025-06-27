How much Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding cost

Reports suggest the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez cost anywhere from $9.5million to $20million. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

How much did Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez spend on their wedding? The eye-watering figures revealed from lavish Venice nuptials.

Jeff Bezos, 61, and Lauren Sánchez, 55, are expected to spend a total of $20million on their wedding, taking place this week in Venice, with a total of 200 guests attending.

The 4th richest man in the world - who is worth $223billion - is expected to be splashing the cash for his big day with Lauren, a TV journalist, who the Amazon owner proposed to in 2023.

Attendees at the wedding, which is taking place over three days in the romantic city, include the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom and many more.

While details of Jeff and Lauren's wedding is being kept under wraps (as much as possible) there have been reports over just how much money the couple will be spending on their wedding.

The wedding is taking place over three days in Venice. Picture: Getty

How much did Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez spend on their wedding?

While these figures have not been confirmed, reports suggest the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez cost anywhere from $9.5million to $20million.

According to the New York Post, the total price of the event is said to be worth between $9.5million and $11million.

As reported by the publication, a source told NewsNation: "It’s going to be very intimate — just family and close friends. Under 200 people."

Jeff and Lauren, as well as their guests, are believed to be staying at the Aman Venice and the Gritti Palace, both of which come with a $500,000 price tag - per night.

Meanwhile, TMZ have reported that each of their 200 guests will cost the couple $50,000. If you do the math, that's a total of $1,000,0000 spent on guests alone.

According to the Daily Mail, $9.5million may be too low of an estimate for the wedding - with the publication reporting that the nuptials will actually set the pair back around $20million.