Jeff Brazier breaks silence on son Freddy's shock baby news

2 September 2025, 11:11

Jeff Brazier shared his fears over his son Freddy becoming a first-time dad.
Jeff Brazier shared his fears over his son Freddy becoming a first-time dad. Picture: Instagram/@jeffbrazier

By Claire Blackmore

Grandad-to-be Jeff Brazier begged fans for help after hearing the news his 20-year-old son Freddy was expecting his first child.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeff Brazier has broken his silence on the shock news that his son Freddy is expecting a baby with his ex-girlfriend.

The TV presenter, 47, opened up about the 20-year-old's surprise announcement earlier this week, taking to social media to beg fans for help as the family took stock of their situation.

Revealing he was feeling nervous about becoming a grandad for the first time, the Essex star posted a photo on Instagram of him cuddling up to his youngest child, whose mother is the late Jade Goody.

Asking followers for advice on how to handle their new dynamic, he addressed his fears over welcoming a newborn into the family and admitted he was after some guidance from other parents.

Jeff asked fans for a 'parent handbook'.
Jeff asked fans for a 'parent handbook'. Picture: Instagram/@jeffbrazier/

"If someone could send me that parenting guidebook, particularly 'early adult years the unconventional path' that would be really helpful, thanks 😘😂," joked Jeff.

He followed up with a snap of himself sipping tea and eating scones, adding: "Keep calm & carry on ❤️."

The dad-of-two, who also shares eldest son and now uncle-to-be Bobby, 22, with Jade, has reportedly been "extremely supportive" since learning his youngest son was set to become a father.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the conversation between Jeff and Freddy was a positive one, with close family and friends vowing they would "help in any way they can".

A source close to the family told the paper: "It has blindsided him and has been one of the things that has really brought him and his dad back together but it's so devastating that Jade isn't here to see it.

"Jeff was one of the first people he decide to confide in to ask for advice, and he stepped up straight away and wanted to help in any way he could."

The dad-of-two has largely raised the boys by himself.
The dad-of-two has largely raised the boys by himself. Picture: Instagram/@jeffbrazier

Freddy lost his mum Jade to cervical cancer when he was just four-years-old, with the Big Brother star sadly losing her battle to the disease aged 27 in 2009.

The mother of his own child hasn't been revealed yet, but reports claim the podcaster had a short relationship with his former partner which didn't end well.

Jeff's plea for help comes after he and Freddy managed to put their family rift behind them following a tense period in their relationship.

The pair reportedly clashed over tensions between Jeff and Jade's mum Jackiey, after he launched legal action to stop his son seeing his ex mother-in-law.

He previously opened up about the 'difficult' journey he has faced as a single parent to two little boys following Jade's tragic death.

Speaking on Loose Men, he previously said: "I think it's a lot for parents to have to navigate on a daily basis."

Freddy's mum Jade Goody died when he was just four-years-old.
Freddy's mum Jade Goody died when he was just four-years-old. Picture: Alamy

Jeff also admitted he would 'do things differently' if he could have his time again, confessing in an online Q&A in 2023: "When the boys lost their mum, I absolutely reduced myself as a coping strategy, it wasn't necessarily a conscious decision but I made myself small emotionally, socially, professionally to give myself the best possible chance of coping with what was in front of me.

"If I had my time again, I would probably have not launched myself in with that laser focus even though I felt a pressure, I probably put a lot of pressure on myself to be everything they needed of me."

More showbiz news:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi became parents for the first time earlier this year

Millie Bobby Brown shares first glimpse of baby girl after adoption

Harry Potter favourite reprises beloved role in HBO TV series.

Harry Potter legend to return as iconic film character in upcoming TV series

Rick Astley 'The Reflection Tour': Dates, venues and how to get tickets

Rick Astley 'The Reflection Tour': Dates, venues and how to get tickets

Music

The Love Is Blind UK season two couples have been revealed

Love Is Blind UK season 2 couples still together revealed

The Repair Shop featured parents John and Margaret

Parents in tears over ‘secret message’ from son who died after rare diagnosis

MAFS UK will return in 2025

MAFS UK start date, time, channel and cast as 2025 season begins

Married at First Sight

I'm A Celebrity 2025 line-up rumours

I'm A Celebrity 2025 line-up rumours

I'm A Celebrity

Freddy Brazier's ex-girlfriend is pregnant

Freddy Brazier, 20, set to become a dad for the first time

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman hilariously reveal their first impressions of each other.

Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch open up about their sweet 15-year friendship

Pamela Anderson said 'shedding her mask' was liberating.

Why Pamela Anderson has stopped wearing makeup

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Half a dozen are pulling down their shutters for good this autumn.

Charity shop Scope closing 56 stores – full list shutting down 'in weeks'

Lifestyle

The future Queen has opted for a honey blonde restyle.

Kate Middleton reveals stunning blonde hair transformation during special family outing

Royals

Freddy Brazier explained he had been in rehab for his drug addiction.

Freddy Brazier bravely reveals he was sectioned after suffering 'manic episodes'

Here's a look at the singers life in pictures

Celebrating Liam Payne: One Direction star's life in pictures

Taylor Swift's engagement ring cost, design details and hidden meaning

Taylor Swift's engagement ring cost, design details and hidden meaning

Taylor Swift

British acting legends Helen Mirren and Celia Imrie joined Heart's Pandora

Helen Mirren and Celia Imrie on being 'underestimated' and standing up for themselves

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement - and show off huge diamond ring

Stacey has reportedly left the Loose Women line-up.

Stacey Solomon quits Loose Women after 13 years

Ruth praised her son Jack, 23, for his maturity.

Ruth Langsford 'so grateful' for son Jack during 'really difficult time'

Ryan Thomas said his daughter's decision wasn't "anyone’s business".

Ryan Thomas defends daughter Scarlett's decision not to sit her GCSEs

Madonna turned what could have been an embarrassing moment into a story of resilience, showing she can handle vulnerability as part of her performance.

The truth about the night Madonna fell off stage at the Brits

Perrie Edwards has opened up about her mental health

Perrie Edwards opens up about her anxiety in vulnerable interview

Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton have broken their silence

Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton break their silence after shock DNA results

Cach revealed he was keeping a 'close eye' on his girlfriend.

Love Island's Cach confesses girlfriend Toni is 'struggling with fame'

Love Island

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz on working with Tonic the cat in 'Caught Stealing'

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz discuss working with amazing cat co-star in Caught Stealing

These are the 23 female names at risk of disappearing, according to the Office for National Statistics.

23 baby girls' names at risk of going extinct from Carol to Sue

Lifestyle