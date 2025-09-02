Jeff Brazier breaks silence on son Freddy's shock baby news

Jeff Brazier shared his fears over his son Freddy becoming a first-time dad. Picture: Instagram/@jeffbrazier

By Claire Blackmore

Grandad-to-be Jeff Brazier begged fans for help after hearing the news his 20-year-old son Freddy was expecting his first child.

Jeff Brazier has broken his silence on the shock news that his son Freddy is expecting a baby with his ex-girlfriend.

The TV presenter, 47, opened up about the 20-year-old's surprise announcement earlier this week, taking to social media to beg fans for help as the family took stock of their situation.

Revealing he was feeling nervous about becoming a grandad for the first time, the Essex star posted a photo on Instagram of him cuddling up to his youngest child, whose mother is the late Jade Goody.

Asking followers for advice on how to handle their new dynamic, he addressed his fears over welcoming a newborn into the family and admitted he was after some guidance from other parents.

Jeff asked fans for a 'parent handbook'. Picture: Instagram/@jeffbrazier/

"If someone could send me that parenting guidebook, particularly 'early adult years the unconventional path' that would be really helpful, thanks 😘😂," joked Jeff.

He followed up with a snap of himself sipping tea and eating scones, adding: "Keep calm & carry on ❤️."

The dad-of-two, who also shares eldest son and now uncle-to-be Bobby, 22, with Jade, has reportedly been "extremely supportive" since learning his youngest son was set to become a father.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the conversation between Jeff and Freddy was a positive one, with close family and friends vowing they would "help in any way they can".

A source close to the family told the paper: "It has blindsided him and has been one of the things that has really brought him and his dad back together but it's so devastating that Jade isn't here to see it.

"Jeff was one of the first people he decide to confide in to ask for advice, and he stepped up straight away and wanted to help in any way he could."

The dad-of-two has largely raised the boys by himself. Picture: Instagram/@jeffbrazier

Freddy lost his mum Jade to cervical cancer when he was just four-years-old, with the Big Brother star sadly losing her battle to the disease aged 27 in 2009.

The mother of his own child hasn't been revealed yet, but reports claim the podcaster had a short relationship with his former partner which didn't end well.

Jeff's plea for help comes after he and Freddy managed to put their family rift behind them following a tense period in their relationship.

The pair reportedly clashed over tensions between Jeff and Jade's mum Jackiey, after he launched legal action to stop his son seeing his ex mother-in-law.

He previously opened up about the 'difficult' journey he has faced as a single parent to two little boys following Jade's tragic death.

Speaking on Loose Men, he previously said: "I think it's a lot for parents to have to navigate on a daily basis."

Freddy's mum Jade Goody died when he was just four-years-old. Picture: Alamy

Jeff also admitted he would 'do things differently' if he could have his time again, confessing in an online Q&A in 2023: "When the boys lost their mum, I absolutely reduced myself as a coping strategy, it wasn't necessarily a conscious decision but I made myself small emotionally, socially, professionally to give myself the best possible chance of coping with what was in front of me.

"If I had my time again, I would probably have not launched myself in with that laser focus even though I felt a pressure, I probably put a lot of pressure on myself to be everything they needed of me."

