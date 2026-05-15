Jeff Brazier pays emotional tribute to granddaughter Isla Jade in heartfelt family post

Jeff Brazier has shared an emotional tribute to his first granddaughter. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Jeff Brazier

By Giorgina Hamilton

Freddy Brazier welcomed his first daughter into the world this year and doting grandad Jeff Brazier is smitten. Here's what he's said about his granddaughter.

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Jeff Brazier has shared an emotional tribute to his first granddaughter, describing the newborn as “perfect” in a heartfelt social media post that quickly drew support from fans and celebrity friends alike.

The This Morning presenter posted a sweet photograph of himself relaxing on the sofa with baby Isla Jade, who's father is his youngest son Freddy Brazier, resting on his chest during the bank holiday weekend.

Smiling at the camera, 46-year-old Jeff appeared every inch the proud grandfather as he celebrated the newest addition to his family.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “I don’t know that I could love her more. A weekend to celebrate our special girl and her Mum and Dad who are doing a great job. She’s perfect."

The touching post sparked an outpouring of messages from followers, with many congratulating Jeff and his family on the arrival of the baby girl.

Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford commented: “She has your nose!” while interior designer Samantha Pope added: “Oh my goodness! Grandad duties must me awesome!!”

Fans also filled the comments section with supportive messages, with one writing: “She’s beautiful, bet it was the best weekend,” while another added: “Such a blessing she’s beautiful, she has a wonderful grandad.”

Baby Isla Jade was born earlier this year to Jeff’s son Freddy and his former partner Holly Swinburn. The couple announced the birth back in March, sharing a black-and-white photograph from the hospital shortly after welcoming their daughter.

Baby Isla Jade was born earlier this year to Jeff’s son Freddy Brazier and his former partner Holly Swinburn. Picture: Getty

The baby’s middle name, Jade, was chosen as a tribute to Freddy’s late mother, Jade Goody, who died from cervical cancer in 2009 at the age of 27.

Ahead of the birth, Holly explained why the couple decided to honour Jade’s memory through their daughter’s name.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I’m so excited to be having a baby girl. We like the idea of Jade as a middle name. I told Freddy I would happily call the baby Jade as a first name if that’s what he wanted.

“But I think he felt it might come with too much expectation, pressure and comparisons. I love Isla as a first name and we think it’d be nice to honour Jade’s memory with a middle name. Freddy and I are pleased we’re having a girl, he’s been to scans with me.”

Jeff shares sons Freddy and Bobby Brazier with Jade Goody following their relationship in the early 2000s. Since Jade’s death, Jeff has spoken openly about raising the boys as a single father and helping them navigate life in the public eye.

Freddy Brazier chose middle name Jade as a tribute to his late mother, Jade Goody. Picture: Getty

Jeff Brazier pictured with sons Freddy and Bobby in 2005. Picture: Getty

In recent years, Bobby has built a successful television career of his own, starring in EastEnders and reaching the final of Strictly Come Dancing, while Freddy has increasingly stepped into the spotlight through social media and television appearances.

Jeff, meanwhile, has remained a familiar face on ITV, regularly appearing on This Morning and fronting competition segments for the broadcaster.

The presenter was previously married to PR executive Kate Dwyer after the pair tied the knot in Portugal in 2018.

The couple first announced their engagement in 2017, though their relationship later experienced a number of public ups and downs, including a split at the end of 2022 before reconciling months later. They reportedly separated again last year.

Despite the changes in his personal life, Jeff’s latest post made clear that becoming a grandfather has brought a fresh source of happiness for the TV star.

Many fans noted the emotional significance of seeing another generation of the Brazier family arrive, particularly with Isla carrying Jade Goody’s name.

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