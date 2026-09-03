Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend Jim Curtis reveals sweet details from their private relationship

3 September 2026, 15:56

Jennifer Aniston has been slowly sharing more pictures of her life with boyfriend Jim Curtis (pictured)
Jennifer Aniston has been slowly sharing more pictures of her life with boyfriend Jim Curtis. Picture: Youtube/Instagram/Jennifer Aniston

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Friends star has been dating hypnotherapist Jim Curtis and he's just revealed the sweetest things about their relationship and personal life together.

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Jennifer Aniston has kept much of her relationship with boyfriend Jim Curtis out of the public eye, but now he has offered a rare glimpse into their life together.

Speaking on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, the hypnotherapist opened up about his relationship with Jennifer, 57, describing how things are going between them and revealing what it has been like to become part of her famously close circle of friends.

Jim, 50, said their relationship is “going really well” before turning his attention to the people who surround the Friends star.

Jennifer Aniston has kept much of her relationship with Jim Curtis out of the public eye, but the actress’ boyfriend has now offered a rare glimpse into their life together.
Jennifer Aniston and boyfriend Jim Curtis have been sharing moments from their relationship publicly. Picture: Getty

Jennifer has maintained close friendships with several of her former Friends co-stars and other longtime friends over the years, with Jim describing them as a “group of best friends that are like family.”

He said he feels “incredibly blessed” to have been welcomed into that inner circle. “It really speaks to her — and them — that everybody is so grounded, so kind,” Jim said during the interview. “There’s a reason why that whole group and community is so beloved.”

The comments provide a rare insight into the private dynamic between Jennifer and Jim, who have increasingly been seen together alongside her longtime friends.

The pair were first photographed together during a yacht trip in Mallorca last summer, where they were joined by Jason Bateman, his wife Amanda Anka and Jennifer’s close friend Courteney Cox.

Watch Jim Curtis's revealing interview:

Jim Curtis: Overcome Insecurities, Step Into Your Possibility and Believe You’re Enough, Finally!

More recently, Jennifer and Jim were photographed leaving a dinner in Los Angeles with Courteney, Jason, Amanda and Lisa Kudrow, giving another glimpse of how naturally Jim appears to have become part of Jennifer’s social circle.

And it is clear that Jim’s admiration for Jennifer extends well beyond her friendships.

Describing his personal experience of being with the actress, he praised her as "so grounded and so open and caring."

“I feel blessed to be in a relationship with someone that is so open-hearted and kind and loving,” he said.

Jennifer herself has been much more restrained when discussing the romance publicly, although she has previously offered her own glowing assessment of Jim.

In a November 2025 interview with ELLE, she called him “quite extraordinary” while discussing his work as a hypnotherapist and the way he helps people.

Lisa Kudrow on Friends legacy and working with her son on The Comeback

“He’s very special, very normal, and very kind,” Jennifer said at the time, describing his desire to help people “heal” and move through trauma and stagnation.

The couple made their first public appearance together at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood event in November, where Jennifer was honoured.

Her longtime friend Adam Sandler also referenced Jim during his remarks, telling the actress that he and his wife, Jackie, were “so happy you and Jim found each other.”

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