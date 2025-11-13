Jennifer Aniston opens up about Matthew Perry’s death: "It was so shocking"

13 November 2025, 14:36

Jennifer Anniston has opened up about Matthew Perry's death
Jennifer Anniston has opened up about Matthew Perry's death. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Friends star reflected on losing her longtime co-star and close friend, revealing how the cast “did everything we could” to help him through his struggles with addiction.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the devastating loss of her Friends co-star and longtime friend Matthew Perry, and how she and her fellow castmembers tried to help him during his long struggle with addiction.

Perry, who died in October 2023 at the age of 54, had been open about his struggles in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

He was found unresponsive at his home in Pacific Palisades on October 28, and an autopsy later revealed that his death was caused by the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning and coronary artery disease listed as contributing factors.

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the devastating loss of her Friends co-star and longtime friend Matthew Perry.
Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the devastating loss of her Friends co-star and longtime friend Matthew Perry. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Elle for its 2025 Women in Hollywood issue, Aniston described learning of Perry’s death as “alarming and shocking, yet not shocking."

She added that she and her former castmates — Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — had often dreaded the call they ultimately received.

“We miss him. He’s missed. He was a brilliant human being and an extraordinary talent, loved deeply, and wanted happiness more than anything,” Aniston said. “It makes me sad that he never really achieved that, because he deserved it.”

Reflecting on the years they tried to support him, Aniston told Vanity Fair earlier this year: “We did everything we could when we could.

"But it almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight.”

Jennifer said she and her former castmates — Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — had often dreaded the call they ultimately received.
Jennifer said she and her former castmates — Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — had often dreaded the call they ultimately received. Picture: Getty

Following his death, Aniston posted an emotional tribute to Perry on Instagram, writing that saying goodbye to “our Matty” had been “an insane wave of emotions I’ve never experienced before.”

“He was such a part of our DNA,” she wrote at the time. “We were always the six of us — a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

Following his death, Aniston posted an emotional tribute to Perry on Instagram, writing that saying goodbye to “our Matty”
Following his death, Aniston posted an emotional tribute to Perry on Instagram, writing that saying goodbye to “our Matty”. Picture: Getty

Upon the news of his death, the Friends cast — Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — released a joint statement.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," it said. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family… For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey, posted a deeply personal tribute on Instagram, writing: “Matthew, it is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.”

Matthew Perry Plays Pants on Fire!

He ended his message in true Friends style: “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Other figures in his orbit also remembered him warmly, with actress Salma Hayek praising the “special bond” they had while filming Fools Rush In, describing him as having “silliness, perseverance, and a lovely heart.”

In her interview, Aniston noted the unique closeness of the six-person Friends cast — how their bond endured beyond the sitcom years, and how Perry remained part of their lives long after the cameras stopped rolling.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Kelly Brook was among the first five celebrities to take part in the show's opening trial

I'm a Celebrity First Look: Kelly Brook, Martin Kemp and Shona McGarty parachute into jungle
The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Among the many tributes the Osbourne received, one stood out above all: a hand-delivered letter from King Charles himself.

Sharon Osbourne reveals King Charles' incredible gesture after husband Ozzy's death

I'm A Celeb's Shona has landed in Brisbane ahead of this year's series.

I’m A Celeb's Shona McGarty reveals emotional reason she said 'yes' to jungle

TV & Movies

Joe Wilkinson and Keira Knightley star in Waitrose's new Christmas advert.

Waitrose's 2025 Christmas advert sees Keira Knightley fall head over heels for unlikely star
I'm A Celeb execs have changed this year's format.

I'm A Celebrity reveals major rule change that will shake-up entire show

TV & Movies

Joe and Julia-Ruth's hook-up was exposed this week.

MAFS UK's Joe breaks silence after Julia-Ruth exposes secret off-camera romance

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK is on every night this week.

When is MAFS UK on this week? Final vows and two-part reunion schedule revealed

Married at First Sight

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo spoke exclusively to Heart.

Wicked's Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo open up about sweet friendship off-set

Julia-Ruth addressed her secret relationship with Joe on social media.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth reveals shocking reason why she had 'fling' with co-star Joe

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston switch on Christmas

Heart officially switches on Christmas! How to listen

The Celebrity Traitors will return to TV in 2026.

Celebrity Traitors series two confirmed as release date and rumoured cast revealed

I'm a Celebrity cast 2025

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up confirmed: See the full cast for 2025

Kelly Brook has officially confirmed she’s swapping the Heart studio for the Australian jungle

Kelly Brook announces she's going on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here: "My greatest fear"
The Celebrity Traitors winner, 49, was with TV personality Cleo Rocos, 63, in Marrakesh when a man emerged from the shadows and grabbed her arm.

Alan Carr saved friend's life after 'knocking 10-inch knife' from attacker's hand

The former Love Island star, 26, shares two-year-old daughter Bambi with her long-term partner Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae gives emotional update as she opens up about "desperate" second baby

Atomic Kitten first hit the charts in the 90s with their success peaking in the naughties

Where are Atomic Kitten now?

Music

Victoria Beckham treated fans to a peek inside her husband David’s star-studded Knighthood party.

Victoria Beckham shares behind the scenes photos of David Beckham's knighthood party

Davina McCall announces she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Davina McCall reveals successful surgery after breast cancer diagnosis in emotional video

Although ITV has yet to reveal the official line-up, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that several familiar faces have all started following the show’s official Instagram account.

I’m a Celebrity fans convinced four campmates have been revealed after social media blunder
Glen Powell in The Running Man

The Running Man starring Glen Powell: Behind the scenes of 80s remake

Filming for the sequel has already begun in New York.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Cast, storyline and release date revealed

Melanie C then and now picture from her in 1998 to now in 2025

Mel C facts: Age, songs, partner, children and more revealed

A professional Pilates instructor and actress from Ireland, Rachel has been by Lewis’s side before the fame and fortune.

Who is Lewis Cope's girlfriend Rachel Lopez?

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham at Windsor Castle as he gets knighted

Is Victoria Beckham a Lady? David Beckham confirms new title

Jonathan revealed the incident never made it to air, sharing the story during his appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday.

Celebrity Traitors' Jonathan Ross reveals Alan Carr's 'horrible' unaired moment