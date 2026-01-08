Jennifer Garner makes rare admission about 'hard' Ben Affleck divorce

8 January 2026, 11:56

Jennifer Garner has spoken candidly about her divorce from Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner has spoken candidly about her divorce from Ben Affleck. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner sadly split in 2018 and in a rare admission, the 13 Going On 30 actress has revealed what it really meant for the relationship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jennifer Garner has spoken candidly about her divorce from Ben Affleck, a topic she rarely addresses publicly.

The former showbiz couple, who were married from 2005 to 2018, share three children: Violet, Finn, and Samuel.

In a new interview for Marie Claire UK's Wellness Issue, the 53-year-old actress reflected on how difficult it was to end their marriage and what it meant for their friendship.

“The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard,” the Alias star shared.

Jennifer Garner smiling in a black carpet at an event
Jennifer Graner admitted breaking up a family was one of the most difficult parts. Picture: Getty

Jennifer also offered a message of hope to women who may be navigating similar heartbreaks, as she added: “It's important for women to know, when they think, ‘Oh, I'll never see that, I'll never have that feeling, I'll never be friends with this person again,’ [that] time is the opportunity to heal.”

Over the years, Jennifer and Ben have managed to maintain a friendly relationship while co-parenting their children.

Ben later married Jennifer Lopez, but their two-year marriage ended in divorce — a development which caused the spotlight to fall once again on Garner and Affleck's relationship.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck together
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have managed to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship. Picture: Getty
Ben later married Jennifer Lopez, but their two-year marriage ended in divorce
Ben later married Jennifer Lopez, but their two-year marriage ended in divorce. Picture: Getty
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have managed to maintain a friendly relationship
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have managed to maintain a friendly relationship. Picture: Getty

Ben and J.Lo first dated in the early 2000s after meeting on the set of Gigli, quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most famous couples, dubbed “Bennifer.”

They were engaged in 2002 but called off their wedding days before it was due to take place in 2003, later parting ways.

Nearly two decades later, the pair rekindled their romance in 2021, delighting fans with a whirlwind reunion that led to a surprise Las Vegas wedding in July 2022.

However, by 2025, reports surfaced of growing tension between the two stars, with conflicting schedules and public scrutiny cited as contributing factors.

Their divorce, finalised in 2025, marked the end of one of Hollywood’s biggest love stories — a full-circle saga that began with red carpets and ended quietly.

While Garner didn’t directly address the 'Bennifer' media frenzy, she appeared to allude to it when she said: “It doesn't serve me to take in gossip about myself or anyone else, much less my kids, so I don't do it.”

Jennifer Lopez reveals the one question she's done answering 👀

The 13 Going On 30 actress also spoke about the importance of keeping her circle close: “I make a big, concerted effort to see my people as much as I can, because that's what matters…. That's where your resilience is: it's in your relationships and in the people who carry you through.”

Despite her high-profile Hollywood career, Jennifer made clear that her children have always been her top priority. “It never felt like a sacrifice. It was really hard to go to work and it definitely shaped the jobs I chose, in a big way,” she said.

Read more:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Love Island All Stars 2026 has already revealed four big bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 to drop four early bombshells - here's who they are

Love Island

Love Island All Stars has confirmed their first twist of the series

Love Island All Stars 2026 reveals first twist of the series

Love Island

Fans are already asking questions about Clarkson's Farm series six.

Clarkson’s Farm series 6: Filming, cast and release date rumours revealed

TV & Movies

The former Love Island contestant and the singer, who began dating just 10 months ago before going Instagram official last summer, are reportedly more in love than ever.

Why everyone thinks Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott are getting married

Jeremy Clarkson has shed three stone thanks to the weight loss drug Mounjaro, but the presenter says the results have come with some surprising side effects.

Jeremy Clarkson, 65, shares uncomfortable side effect of ‘astonishing’ weight loss jab

The Traitors fans are convinced they’ve finally found proof that two of this year’s Faithfuls knew each other before filming began

Traitors shock as photo of Ross and Ellie emerges months before show

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

The Love Island All Stars cast has been revaled

Love Island All Stars lineup revealed as 2026 cast confirmed

Boyzone are reuniting once again

Boyzone's career in pictures as the band reunite for special concert

Details of Gordon's father-of-the-bride speech have been revealed.

Gordon Ramsay's wedding speech revealed following daughter Holly's nuptials

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Fans went wild for Jason Orange's shock appearance in the series.

First look at Take That documentary as Jason Orange shocks fans with surprise appearance

The Celebrity Traitors will return to TV in 2026.

Celebrity Traitors series two confirmed as release date and rumoured cast revealed

The Claudia Winkleman Show has officially been commissioned.

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman officially lands her own chat show

TV & Movies

Colin Farrell almost joined Boyzone

Colin Farrell cringes at "terrible" Boyzone audition where he almost joined the band

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have been ice skating royalty in their career

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean's ice skating achievements from medals to championship titles
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean attend the Dancing On Ice 2019 launch

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean announce they may never perform Bolero again

Dancing On Ice

Nicola Roberts announced she was pregnant on Christmas Day.

Nicola Roberts, 40, reveals she's five months pregnant with first child with surprise bump picture
Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly blocked his entire family on Instagram.

Real reason why Brooklyn Beckham blocked David, Victoria and brother Cruz on Instagram

Celebrities

Home Alone viewers have only just noticed one crucial plot detail

Home Alone viewers spot crucial detail that explains why Kevin was left behind

TV & Movies

Home Alone 2 was released in 1992

Home Alone 2: 17 facts you didn't know about the Christmas movie

The Traitor's star Harriet is a famous crime novel writer

The Traitors's Harriet Tyce has written some really popular crime novels

The Traitors

Stephen Libby is the traitor winning over audiences in 2026

Who is The Traitors 2026 contestant Stephen? Age, job, partner and game strategy revealed

The Traitors

The Traitors star Rachel Duffy has her sights on the prize fund

Who is The Traitors 2026 contestant Rachel? Age, job, husband and game strategy revealed

The Traitors

Ross revealed the truth about his bond with Netty.

The Traitors' Ross reveals 'real story' behind his and Netty's 'suspicious' friendship

The Traitors

Host Claudia Winkleman announced that, alongside her usual trio of Traitors — Hugo, Rachel, and Stephen — she’d also be secretly appointing a fourth Traitor, known only to her.

The Traitors blunder sparks fan frenzy as viewers ‘spot secret Traitor’ in Uncloaked

Read on for everything you need to know about Ronan Keating’s life, career, family, and net worth.

Ronan Keating facts: Boyzone singer's age, wife, children, songs and career explained