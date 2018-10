Jennifer Garner's thrilled with pregnancy

Jennifer Garner is expecting her third child with Ben Affleck.

The couple, both 39, already have two daughters, Violet (5) and Seraphina (2) and say they are "thrilled" with the news.



Affleck and Garner, starred together in the 2003 movie Daredevil. They got engaged after dating for just nine months and wed in June 2005.