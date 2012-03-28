Jennifer Lawrence says Bradley Cooper is sexy

The 21-year-old actress can see why The Silver Lining co-star Bradley Cooper was voted People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.

'Bradley's very sexy because he's sweet, funny, nice and down to earth,' she told Look magazine.



The Hunger Games star also admitted she prefers British men to Americans, which probably explains why she's dating her X-Men First Class co-star Nicholas Hoult.



'American guys feel the need to exude so much confidence,' explained Jennifer. 'British guys do the slumping shoulders and stammering attitude, which is a lot more likeable.'



The Hunger Games has had the biggest opening of any non-sequel ever in North America.