Are Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein dating? Office Romance stars' relationship explained

4 June 2026, 17:00

Rumours about a possible off-screen romance between Jennifer Lopez, 56, and Brett Goldstein, 45, have been swirling.
Rumours about a possible off-screen romance between Jennifer Lopez, 56, and Brett Goldstein, 45, have been swirling. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Office Romance co-stars have sparked relationship rumours, but is there any truth behind the reports?

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Rumours about a possible off-screen romance between Jennifer Lopez, 56, and Brett Goldstein, 45, have been swirling ever since the pair were cast opposite each other in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance.

The speculation has been fuelled further by J Lo’s high-profile personal life, most recently her split from Ben Affleck following their marriage in 2022, and Brett’s relatively private dating history, relatively private dating history, despite his rise to stardom after the huge popularity of Ted Lasso.

Both stars are no strangers to public interest in their love lives, which has only intensified attention on their on-screen pairing and the visible chemistry they’ve displayed during May 2026 promotion for the film.

Multiple reports suggest there may be more than just on-screen chemistry during filming, so here's everything we know so far...

According to industry sources cited in Page Six, Brett and J Lo developed a noticeable connection while working together on Office Romance in early 2025 (pictured)
According to industry sources cited in Page Six, Brett and J Lo developed a noticeable connection while working together on Office Romance in early 2025 (pictured). Picture: Getty

On-set chemistry that sparked rumours

According to industry sources cited in Page Six, Brett and J Lo developed a noticeable connection while working together on Office Romance in early 2025.

One insider described the atmosphere on set as professionally managed but emotionally charged. “They kept things professional on set while filming but their chemistry was undeniable,” the source said.

“They tried to keep things low-key during the months while filming but flirted here and there on set, and they definitely had a strong connection.”

“They tried to keep things low-key during the months while filming but flirted here and there on set, and they definitely had a strong connection,” a source said of the pair.
“They tried to keep things low-key during the months while filming but flirted here and there on set, and they definitely had a strong connection,” a source said of the pair. Picture: Getty
Reports suggest the connection did not stop when filming ended, and the pair were allegedly seen spending time together in the summer of 2025
Reports suggest the connection did not stop when filming ended, and the pair were allegedly seen spending time together in the summer of 2025. Picture: Getty

The same source claimed the energy between them was impossible to ignore, even for the wider production team. “Everyone saw them getting very cosy together at the wrap party and it was obvious they were into each other,” they added.

From filming to real-life sightings

Reports suggest the connection did not stop when filming ended, and the pair were allegedly seen spending time together in the summer of 2025, including an outing at the Broadway production Oh, Mary! in New York.

Sources claimed that once production wrapped, things reportedly became more serious for a time. “Once filming wrapped, they were free to take things further and dated for quite some time,” one insider said.

The same report added: “They liked spending time together and Brett made her happy.”

Another insider noted that while there was “a really strong physical attraction,” both ultimately felt they were better suited as friends.
Another insider noted that while there was “a really strong physical attraction,” both ultimately felt they were better suited as friends. Picture: Getty

However, the relationship is said to have cooled off rather than ended dramatically. “There’s no bad blood but it just kind of came to a lull. They have a good friendship but in terms of romantic chemistry, that ship has sort of sailed,” the source explained.

Another insider noted that while there was “a really strong physical attraction,” both ultimately felt they were better suited as friends.

Lopez addresses the speculation directly

Despite the ongoing gossip, JLo has publicly pushed back against the dating narrative. During a TODAY show appearance, she addressed the rumours head-on after being asked about their chemistry.

Ben Affleck and Jennofier LOpez divorced in April 2024.
Ben Affleck and Jennofier Lopez divorced in April 2024. Picture: Getty

“There’s never a time when I’m seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don’t try to put me with the person,” she said.

When pressed further, she made her position clear: “Not dating.” Brett echoed the response immediately, adding, “Correct.”

JLo also suggested that such speculation has become routine in her career, particularly when working closely with co-stars.

Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma catch up with Dev Griffin

Where the rumours came from

Part of the online chatter also stems from Brett’s long-standing public admiration for Jennifer.

On his podcast Films To Be Buried With, he previously reacted enthusiastically to her performance in Hustlers, exclaiming, “F–king hell. 50!” before adding, “She’s 50. I love her.”

He also joked about wanting affection after watching her in a scene with a co-star, saying, “I’ve never wanted to be cuddled more. That is one of the best cuddles. … Give me one of your special cuddles.”

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