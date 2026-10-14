How Jennifer Lopez's famous green dress changed the internet forever

Jennifer Lopez's green Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards changed the history of the internet forever. Picture: getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The story of how a Versace dress worn by Jennifer Lopez collided with the rise of the internet and forced Google to reinvent itself.

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In February 2000 Jennifer Lopez stepped onto the red carpet in a plunging green Versace gown and changed the internet as we know it.

The moment happened at the 42nd Grammy Awards, a night when Christina Aguilera beat Britney Spears to win Best New Artist, Whitney Houston performed a medley of her greatest hits, and Santana won a whopping eight awards. Yet none of those headlines eclipsed Jennifer Lopez’s silk chiffon dress.

Designed by Donatella Versace, with its tropical leaf and bamboo print, sheer fabric, and daring neckline, it instantly became one of the most talked-about fashion moments of not just the year but the entire decade.

Jennfier Lopez later used her YouTube channel to talk about the energy on the red carpet that night. Picture: Getty

"It was a frenzy," Jennfier later said on her YouTube channel about the energy on the red carpet that night.

"The flashes started going in a way that it's not usually. There was an extra kinetic energy there."

Later when she walked onstage alongside X-Files star David Duchovny to present an award, the entire Grammys audience gave her — and the dress — a standing ovation.

The next morning, conversation about the gown wasn’t confined to glossy magazines or television recaps. Millions of people around the world went online, eager to see the dress again.

But when they typed 'Jennifer Lopez Grammys dress' into Google, they hit a wall: the search engine returned text links, not images.

Jennifer Lopez walked onstage alongside X-Files star David Duchovny to present an award. Picture: Getty

The surge in demand highlighted a fundamental gap in Google’s service. That gap would spark a solution — one of the most used tools in internet history.

At the time, Google was still young. Its results were largely text-based: page after page of blue links, with no direct way to browse pictures.

According to Eric Schmidt, who was then the company’s CEO, the Grammys spike exposed a glaring gap in the service.

"This first became apparent after the 2000 Grammy Awards, where Jennifer Lopez wore a green dress that, well, caught the world’s attention," Schmidt wrote in a 2015 Google blog post.

"At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J.Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born."

Donatella Versace would later compare Jennifer Lopez's Grammy dress with the famous safety-pin dress designed by her brother Gianniand worn by Elizabeth Hurley. Picture: Getty

Cathy Edwards, director of engineering and product for Google Images, put it plainly: "It is completely true … when the Lopez dress moment happened, in February 2000, it became so clear that this was important, but they didn’t have anyone to do it [image search] …”

Within months, engineers including Huican Zhu and Susan Wojcicki (later YouTube’s CEO) began building a fix.

By July 2001, Google Images launched, and the internet was transformed into a space where users could search visuals as easily as text.

The dress's designer herself was stunned by the fallout. "It was an unexpected success," Donatella Versace told the Canadian Press in 2008.

"The next day Jennifer was all over the place with people talking about her in that dress. It was one of those moments like Gianni [Versace] had with Elizabeth Hurley and the safety-pin dress."

Jennifer, too, has admitted she never foresaw the dress's impact.

Jennifer Lopez reveals the one question she's done answering 👀

"Years later I found out that because of that night and it just goes to show you the power of fashion and the power of those types of moments," J-Lo said on her YouTube channel of the gown's pop cultural effect.

"And I know people try to make it frivolous at times, but what those things do is they give people an inspiration. It puts a beautiful moment out into the world.

"One dress can change the trajectory of how people dress for the next ten years," she continued. "It's a crazy impact that fashion can have."

What began as a bold red-carpet choice became something more: a catalyst that redefined how the world searches online.

Two decades later, Jennifer Lopez’s jungle-print Versace dress isn’t just remembered as a fashion icon — it’s remembered as the dress that changed the internet.

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