Jennifer Lopez plans Greatest Hits album

Record will come out in 2012

JLo is soon to start working on her LP.

"I just got the call a week ago that the greatest hits album for Jennifer Lopez is coming up" said producer Kuk Harrell to MTV "

Now I'm just waiting for them to put on the schedule (and) let me know what songs we're actually cutting and stuff like that".

In the meantime Jennifer is enjoying some time off with new lover Casper Smart, one of her backing dancers.

Lopez and Smart were photographed enjoying Thanksgiving in Hawaii last week and they are currently enjoying a romantic break in Morocco.