Jeremy Clarkson reveals list of famous people banned from his pub The Farmer's Dog

Jeremy Clarkson's pub may have been open less than a month, but he's already banning people from visiting. Picture: Alamy / The Farmer's Dog - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Jeremy Clarkson's Cotswolds pub The Farmer's Dog only opened last month, but the star of Clarkson's Farm is already banning certain people from visiting.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson, 64, has shared the list of three people who have been banned from visiting his new pub in the Cotswolds, The Farmer's Dog, in a hilarious video shared on the pub's Instagram page.

The Clarkson's Farm and The Grand Tour star opened the doors to The Farmer's Dog on Friday, 23rd August, to awaiting fans who got to taste a cold pint of Jeremy's own Hawkstone lager and enjoy the British-sourced food from the kitchens.

While the pub - which reportedly set Jeremy back a whopping £1,000,000 - is still seeing very busy days after opening, there are three unlucky people who will not be allowed to drop in for a quick pint - and one of them is our Prime Minister, Sir Kier Starmer.

In a video posted on The Farmer's Dog Instagram page, Jeremy can be seen adding a third name to the list, with the caption warning: "Don’t moan about there being no ketchup, lemons or anything else that isn’t British farmed ..or else!"

So, who is on the banned list at The Farmer's Dog and how did they end up there?

Sir Keir Starmer

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was the first person to be placed on Jeremy Clarkson's 'banned' pub list. Picture: Getty

First up on Jeremy Clarkson's banned pub list is none other than our Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, with the Clarkson's Farm star having been very vocal about his dislike for the Labour Leader for sometime now.

Speaking in an interview about Keir and his pub, Jeremy simply said: "He’s banned. He’s the first person on the board in the hall to be banned."

He added: "He hasn’t done much to endear himself to me yet."

James May

Jeremy Clarkson banning James May from The Farmer's Dog pub must be a joke - well, hopefully. Picture: Getty

Jeremy Clarkson's Top Gear and The Grand Tour co-star and colleague and friend of over 20 years, James May, has also made the list of people banned from his pub.

As there's no specific reason James being "banned" from The Farmer's Dog, we assume his presence on the list is simply a joke between friends.

Maddy Hornby

Jeremy Clarkson added Maddy to the list after she complained about there being no Tabasco in her Bloody Mary . Picture: The Farmer's Dog / Instagram

The third person added the the list of people banned from The Farmer's Dog is Maddy Hornby, who we actually saw Jeremy adding to the piece of paper in the social media video.

While we don't know exactly who Maddy is, we do know that she got herself put on the list after complaining that there was no Tabasco for her Bloody Mary. She also appears to be the daughter of the man filming the clip.

In the clip, he can be told asking: "Jeremy, what’s happening here?" to which he replies: "I am banning your daughter," while writing her name on the piece of paper hanging in the pub.

Jeremy added: "She moaned after not being able to have Tabasco in her Bloody Mary."

It appears that people who moan about there not being ingredients in the pub which can't be produced in Britain will find themselves up on the list as Jeremy vowed that The Farmer's Dog would only sell food and drink grown and produced locally.

He did admit recently, however, that he has failed to make the pub 100% British farmed due to an issue with the classic pub drink Gin & Tonic.

"I have tried my absolute hardest to make sure that every single thing you consume in The Farmer’s Dog was grown or reared by British farmers. And I have failed," Jeremy wrote on the website.

He went on: "Yes, the pork, the beef, the lamb and the venison are all British. And so is pretty much everything else. The milk, the butter, the eggs, the vegetables and the fruit. We even cook in British oils. But there have been some problems like, for instance, the simple G&T.

"You can’t have a pub that doesn’t offer a gin and tonic. But there is quinine in tonic water, and you can’t grow that in Britain. Sure, I could have served gin and water instead, but I didn’t think you’d enjoy it very much. Especially as, instead of a slice of lemon, you’d have been given a slice of turnip, or some potato peelings."

He finished by writing: "You can, however, run a pub that doesn’t serve avocado or Coca-Cola, so we don’t. Instead, we offer you British fizzy drinks made with British grown fruit. And British grown tea. And before you ask, yes, the wine is British too."