Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence with huge health update after 'aggressive' cancer diagnosis

22 June 2026, 11:49

Jeremy described himself as "without a doubt, officially, the world&squot;s luckiest man" after receiving the all-clear following treatment.
Jeremy described himself as "without a doubt, officially, the world's luckiest man" after receiving the all-clear following treatment. Picture: Instagram/Jeremy Clarkson

By Giorgina Hamilton

The 66-year-old shared an encouraging health update after doctors caught his aggressive prostate cancer early through a routine blood test.

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Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he is officially in remission from prostate cancer after doctors detected an aggressive form of the disease early.

The television presenter shared the positive update less than a week after viewers learned about his diagnosis during the final episodes of Clarkson's Farm season five, which was filmed in 2025.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Jeremy described himself as "without a doubt, officially, the world's luckiest man" after receiving the all-clear following treatment.

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he is officially in remission from prostate cancer after doctors detected an aggressive form of the disease early.
Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he is officially in remission from prostate cancer after doctors detected an aggressive form of the disease early. Picture: Getty

The 66-year-old explained that a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test carried out two months ago showed no sign of cancer.

"It was an aggressive type of cancer. It could have spread, it could have gone into the pancreas, it could have gone anywhere, and that would have been trouble," he said.

Jeremy has since used his own experience to encourage other men to get tested, stressing that early diagnosis made all the difference.

Posting two videos on Instagram over the weekend, he reassured fans who had been concerned after watching the latest series of Clarkson's Farm.

"Season six is in production," he said, before joking: "The more observant among you will have noticed that I am not dead."

He continued: "I'm not just not dead, I'm perfectly fine. And the reason why I am fine is because the doctors caught the prostate cancer early, and they caught it early because I got tested."

Jeremy also highlighted how straightforward the screening process has become."It's just a blood test these days," he said, urging others not to delay getting checked.

Although he is now cancer-free, Jeremy acknowledged he will continue undergoing regular blood tests and understands there is still a possibility the disease could return.

"I try to be positive. I've decided to be one of the 60% who doesn't have a recurrence," he told the Sunday Times.

Viewers first discovered Jeremy's diagnosis in the closing episodes of the fifth season of Clarkson's Farm.
Viewers first discovered Jeremy's diagnosis in the closing episodes of the fifth season of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon MGM Studios
Jeremy was seen sharing the news with his colleagues Charlie Ireland (left) and Kaleb Cooper (right) in series 5 of Clarkson's Farm.
Jeremy was seen sharing the news with his colleagues Charlie Ireland (left) and Kaleb Cooper (right) in series 5 of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon MGM Studios

He also said that if sharing his story encourages even one person to seek medical advice, then speaking publicly about his diagnosis will have been worthwhile.

"If there's just one person, a single person in the world, who watches Clarkson's Farm and thinks, you know what, I'm gonna get myself checked, and discovers it early, and it's treated, and they lead a normal life, then it's worth being an illness bore."

Viewers first discovered Jeremy's diagnosis in the closing episodes of the fifth season of Clarkson's Farm.

During the programme, he revealed he had undergone surgery to remove around 10% of his prostate. "The prostate, 10% of it's dead," he said on the show.

The operation came just eight months after Jeremy underwent heart surgery to treat blocked coronary arteries, making the cancer diagnosis the latest in a series of significant health challenges.

Jeremy Clarkson gives health update and surprises BGT's Hawkstone Farmers Choir

Following the release of the programme, Prostate Cancer UK said Jeremy's decision to share his diagnosis and treatment publicly would help raise "vital awareness" of the disease.

His experience has since prompted renewed calls for men to be aware of the symptoms of prostate cancer and to speak to their GP about PSA testing where appropriate, with Jeremy continuing to use his platform to emphasise that early detection can save lives.

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