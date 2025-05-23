Meet Jeremy Clarkson's three children Emily, Finlo and Katya

23 May 2025, 12:05

Meet Jeremy Clarkson's children; Emily, Finlo and Katya
Meet Jeremy Clarkson's children; Emily, Finlo and Katya. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Jeremy Clarkson has three children; two daughters and one son, who he shares with his ex-wife Frances Cain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson, 65, stars in one of Amazon Prime Video’s most popular series, Clarkson's Farm, which follows his efforts to manage Diddly Squat Farm alongside fan favourites Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland, and his partner, Lisa Hogan.

Despite the show’s success, Clarkson’s three children — whom he shares with ex-wife Frances Cain, to whom he was married from 1993 to 2014 — have yet to appear on the series.

Their children, Emily, Finlo, and Katya, each lead distinctly different lives, with varied careers, ambitions, and levels of public visibility compared to their famously outspoken father.

Here’s what we know about Jeremy Clarkson’s children:

Emily Clarkson, 30, is a writer, podcaster, and feminist
Emily Clarkson, 30, is a writer, podcaster, and feminist. Picture: Getty

Who is Emily Clarkson?

Emily Clarkson, 30, is a writer, podcaster, and feminist — and the eldest child of broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson. She married Alex Andrew in 2022 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Arlo, in 2023. In July 2024, she announced they are expecting a second daughter.

Emily has carved out a prominent media career of her own, becoming one of the most high-profile members of the Clarkson family. She has followed in her father's journalistic footsteps, authoring two books: Can I Speak to Someone in Charge? and Dear Pretty Normal Me. She also co-hosts the popular podcast Should I Delete That? alongside influencer Alex Light, where the duo explore topics around body image, mental health, and social media culture.

In 2020, she co-founded the Have a Gos (HAGS), a movement encouraging women to take part in traditionally male-dominated or intimidating sporting events.

Emily is also known for her willingness to speak out on important issues, even when it involves her own family. She publicly condemned her father's controversial newspaper column about Meghan Markle in 2023, stating on social media: “My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media. I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

Finlo Clarkson, 27, is the only son of broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson
Finlo Clarkson, 27, is the only son of broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson. Picture: Getty

Who is Finlo Clarkson?

Finlo Clarkson, 27, is the only son of broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson. Born on March 14, 1997, Finlo has largely stayed out of the public eye, maintaining a private presence on social media and steering clear of the spotlight that surrounds his famous father.

Despite his low profile, Finlo is believed to have a strong passion for sports, with a particular enthusiasm for rugby.

Who is Katya Clarkson?

Katya Clarkson, 24, is the youngest of Jeremy Clarkson’s three children. Born on November 24, 2000, she maintains a low public profile, much like her brother Finlo.

She has been in a relationship with Kieran Hiscock for the past two years and is known to have a passion for photography.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Kath has commented on JoJo's new relationship with Chris.

JoJo Siwa's ex-partner Kath Ebbs takes swipe at her new relationship with Chris Hughes

Jeremy Clarkson weight loss explained amid health scare

Jeremy Clarkson's weight loss explained amid health scare

Jeremy Clarkson has made some law changes to farming after Clarkson's Farm

What is Clarkson's Law? How Diddly Squat farm helped farmers everywhere

TV & Movies

Peter Andre has faced criticism for his new movie role.

Peter Andre defends new film 'Jafaican' after backlash over 'cultural appropriation'

Olly Murs told fans he was "gutted" by the turn of events.

Olly Murs issues statement as he cancels gig after just 20 minutes due to health concerns

Everything you need to know about Jeremy Clarkson's pub 'The Farmer's Dog'

Jeremy Clarkson's pub: 'The Farmer's Dog' location, cost, shop and how to visit

Clarkson's Farm Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson with a digger

Is Clarkson's Farm real or scripted?

TV & Movies

How many people does it really take to run Diddly Squat Farm?

How many people actually work on Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm?

TV & Movies

Clarkson's Farm, Diddly Squat, is open to the public

Where is Clarkson’s Farm? Diddly Squat location and how to get there

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with fiancée and kids

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Fans of the show are gearing up for the latest instalment of Clarkson's Farm.

When was Clarkson's Farm season four filmed?

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4, with filming already underway at Diddly Squat Farm

The exact date and time Clarkson's Farm season 4 will be out

TV & Movies

Melanie Blatt has swapped singing for cooking

Melanie Blatt says flipping burgers is more 'fulfilling' than her time in All Saints

S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt has re-located to Costa Rica with her family

Hannah Spearritt shows off new life in Costa Rica after quitting S Club 7

Adele's first TV performance was on Later... with Jools Holland when she was just 19-years-old (pictured)

Adele reacts to her first TV appearance aged 19: "You can see fear behind my eyes"

When are the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm out?

When are the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm out? Full release schedule explained

TV & Movies

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa have been photographed kissing

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes pictured kissing as they 'confirm' relationship

ITV are rumoured to be making cuts to their daytime staff

Full list of ITV stars at risk of being 'axed' following brutal cuts

Kaleb Cooper's net worth has been building since he made his debut on Clarkson's Farm three years ago

Kaleb Cooper net worth and how much he's paid for Clarkson's Farm

JoJo Siwa has further hinted at her relationship with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa ‘confirms’ Chris Hughes relationship live on stage as she pays tribute to CBB star
Is Olly Murs' tour cancelled?

Has Olly Murs' tour been cancelled?

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

TV & Movies

Gerald Cooper was diagnosed with Clarkson's Farm

How is Gerald Cooper now? Inside Clarkson’s Farm star's cancer battle

Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan

Clarkson's Farm new star Harriet Cowan age, job, boyfriend and TikTok revealed

TV & Movies

Charlie Ireland has been working with Jeremy Clarkson on his farm since 2019

Clarkson's Farm star Charlie Ireland's job, children and life away from Diddly Squat revealed

TV & Movies

Lisa Hogan has amazed Clarkson Farm viewers with her work on the show

Who is Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa Hogan? Age, job, ex-husband and kids revealed

TV & Movies