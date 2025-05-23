Meet Jeremy Clarkson's three children Emily, Finlo and Katya

Meet Jeremy Clarkson's children; Emily, Finlo and Katya. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Jeremy Clarkson has three children; two daughters and one son, who he shares with his ex-wife Frances Cain.

Jeremy Clarkson, 65, stars in one of Amazon Prime Video’s most popular series, Clarkson's Farm, which follows his efforts to manage Diddly Squat Farm alongside fan favourites Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland, and his partner, Lisa Hogan.

Despite the show’s success, Clarkson’s three children — whom he shares with ex-wife Frances Cain, to whom he was married from 1993 to 2014 — have yet to appear on the series.

Their children, Emily, Finlo, and Katya, each lead distinctly different lives, with varied careers, ambitions, and levels of public visibility compared to their famously outspoken father.

Here’s what we know about Jeremy Clarkson’s children:

Emily Clarkson, 30, is a writer, podcaster, and feminist. Picture: Getty

Who is Emily Clarkson?

Emily Clarkson, 30, is a writer, podcaster, and feminist — and the eldest child of broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson. She married Alex Andrew in 2022 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Arlo, in 2023. In July 2024, she announced they are expecting a second daughter.

Emily has carved out a prominent media career of her own, becoming one of the most high-profile members of the Clarkson family. She has followed in her father's journalistic footsteps, authoring two books: Can I Speak to Someone in Charge? and Dear Pretty Normal Me. She also co-hosts the popular podcast Should I Delete That? alongside influencer Alex Light, where the duo explore topics around body image, mental health, and social media culture.

In 2020, she co-founded the Have a Gos (HAGS), a movement encouraging women to take part in traditionally male-dominated or intimidating sporting events.

Emily is also known for her willingness to speak out on important issues, even when it involves her own family. She publicly condemned her father's controversial newspaper column about Meghan Markle in 2023, stating on social media: “My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media. I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

Finlo Clarkson, 27, is the only son of broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson. Picture: Getty

Who is Finlo Clarkson?

Finlo Clarkson, 27, is the only son of broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson. Born on March 14, 1997, Finlo has largely stayed out of the public eye, maintaining a private presence on social media and steering clear of the spotlight that surrounds his famous father.

Despite his low profile, Finlo is believed to have a strong passion for sports, with a particular enthusiasm for rugby.

Who is Katya Clarkson?

Katya Clarkson, 24, is the youngest of Jeremy Clarkson’s three children. Born on November 24, 2000, she maintains a low public profile, much like her brother Finlo.

She has been in a relationship with Kieran Hiscock for the past two years and is known to have a passion for photography.