Jeremy Clarkson reveals heartbreaking death of dog

1 August 2025, 16:31

Jeremy Clarkson reveals heartbreaking death of dog
Jeremy Clarkson reveals heartbreaking death of dog. Picture: Lisa Hogan / Instagram - Amazon
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Clarkson's Farm star revealed that one of Arya's puppies died amid more troubles for Diddly Squat Farm.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson, 65, has revealed that one of the puppies his dog Arya gave birth to earlier this week has died.

This comes amid more bad news for the star of Clarkson's Farm, having discovered a TB outbreak on Diddly Squat Farm earlier this week, resulting in the culling of some of his cattle.

Lisa Hogan, Jeremy's girlfriend and co-star in the Amazon Prime series also shared the devastating news of the death of the puppy on social media, saying that he had gone to "fur and feather land".

Arya, one of Jeremy and Lisa's two dogs, gave birth to 12 puppies earlier this week. Each one was given a different colour collar which then inspired their names.

Arya, one of Jeremy and Lisa's two dogs, gave birth to 11 puppies earlier this week
Arya, one of Jeremy and Lisa's two dogs, gave birth to 11 puppies earlier this week. Picture: Lisa Hogan / Instagram

It was Mr Grey who sadly passed away this week, with Lisa sharing a video on social media revealing that she found the deceased puppy after taking Arya for a walk.

Jeremy shared the news during an interview today as he spoke about the difficulties Diddly Squat Farm is facing amid the TB outbreak.

Speaking of the current situation he said: "It's awful, it is awful. You have a test every few months on the cows and then you sort of become blasé, it's a hypothetical threat.

"And then the vet looks up as he did yesterday lunchtime and said 'I'm really sorry this one's failed'. So that means we're now locked down and it's just dreadful, absolutely dreadful."

Jeremy continued: "It's only been not even 24 hours since I found out and it occupies my mind.

"Well it was occupying my mind but I got up this morning and found one of my puppies has died. And we've got a very sickly calf.

"Nothing can come onto the farm and nothing can leave it, we're sort of paralysed....on the cow front...certainly two months because that's how long we have to wait before we do another test. Honestly, farming? I'm not enjoying it this week."

On Instagram Lisa shared a video of Ayra with her surviving pups, writing the caption: "Sad news this morning. Mr Grey has gone to fur and feather land."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Linsday Lohan is having so much fun with fashion on her Freakier Friday press tour.

Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic Freaky Friday outfit with lookalike dress

Meg and Yas speak about Dejon

Love Island first look sees fiery Meg confront Yas about her connection with Dejon

Love Island

Love Island snub as bombshell 'is not asked back' for series twist

Love Island snub as bombshell 'is not asked back' for series twist

Love Island

An original couple has left Love Island

Love Island original couple dumped just days before final after surprise vote

Love Island

Dejon's family have spoken out

Love Island star Dejon's brother takes aim at Meg's sister in shocking video

Love Island

The pop star, 44, said he was "shocked" to discover he had Lyme disease.

Justin Timberlake reveals he's battling Lyme disease in heartbreaking health update

The dumped Love Island couple appears to have been revealed

Love Island spoiler as dumped couple is accidentally revealed

Love Island

Jeremy Clarkson is 'absolutely devastated'

Jeremy Clarkson 'absolutely devastated' as he shares shocking news from Diddly Squat Farm

TV & Movies

A Hollywood A-lister has shaved off his beard

Hollywood star looks unrecognisable after shaving beard in dramatic new look

Love Island star accused of 'breaking show rule' as fans fume

Love Island star accused of 'breaking show rule' as fans fume

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The most popular names for babies born in England and Wales in 2024 have been revealed.

Most popular 100 baby names in UK revealed

Lifestyle

One couple has left the Love Island villa

Love Island first look teases which couple is dumped after public vote

Love Island

Fans believe they know who has been dumped from the Love Island villa

Love Island fans 'work out' who has been dumped after shock public vote

Love Island

Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have sparked dating rumours

Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dating? Relationship rumours explained

One couple has left the Love Island villa

Two Love Island stars dumped from the villa after shock vote

Love Island

An argument erupts between Shakira and Meg

Love Island first look sees an explosive row break out between Shakira and Meg

Love Island

Ozzy Osbourne's family attended his funeral procession

Ozzy Osbourne funeral pictures as family, celebrity friends and fans pay tribute

All Love Island dumped stars to return to villa in shock twist

All Love Island dumped stars to return to villa in shock twist

Love Island

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty shocked fans with their intention to divorce

Why did Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty split? Real reason for break-up revealed

Ozzy Osbourne has been laid to rest in the grounds of his Buckinghamshire home.

The significant meaning behind Ozzy Osbourne's burial location

Myleene said she caught her ex-husband 'cheating' in the family home.

Myleene Klass 'caught ex-husband cheating' with a famous celebrity at her birthday party

Love Island stars Emily and Ciaran are said to be dating

Love Island's Emily 'dating' 2024 winner Ciaran after villa dumping

Toni has been reaping the benefits of treating her natural lashes with a highly-popular serum

Love Island's Toni reveals £30 secret behind natural long lashes

Love Island

Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest on Wednesday 30th July.

Ozzy Osbourne's funeral plans revealed: Date, time and details of livestream

Love Island first look sees drama amongst the girls

Love Island first look sees fiery drama as the girls clash during challenge

Love Island