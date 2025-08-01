Jeremy Clarkson reveals heartbreaking death of dog

Jeremy Clarkson reveals heartbreaking death of dog. Picture: Lisa Hogan / Instagram - Amazon

By Alice Dear

The Clarkson's Farm star revealed that one of Arya's puppies died amid more troubles for Diddly Squat Farm.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson, 65, has revealed that one of the puppies his dog Arya gave birth to earlier this week has died.

This comes amid more bad news for the star of Clarkson's Farm, having discovered a TB outbreak on Diddly Squat Farm earlier this week, resulting in the culling of some of his cattle.

Lisa Hogan, Jeremy's girlfriend and co-star in the Amazon Prime series also shared the devastating news of the death of the puppy on social media, saying that he had gone to "fur and feather land".

Arya, one of Jeremy and Lisa's two dogs, gave birth to 12 puppies earlier this week. Each one was given a different colour collar which then inspired their names.

Arya, one of Jeremy and Lisa's two dogs, gave birth to 11 puppies earlier this week. Picture: Lisa Hogan / Instagram

It was Mr Grey who sadly passed away this week, with Lisa sharing a video on social media revealing that she found the deceased puppy after taking Arya for a walk.

Jeremy shared the news during an interview today as he spoke about the difficulties Diddly Squat Farm is facing amid the TB outbreak.

Speaking of the current situation he said: "It's awful, it is awful. You have a test every few months on the cows and then you sort of become blasé, it's a hypothetical threat.

"And then the vet looks up as he did yesterday lunchtime and said 'I'm really sorry this one's failed'. So that means we're now locked down and it's just dreadful, absolutely dreadful."

Jeremy continued: "It's only been not even 24 hours since I found out and it occupies my mind.

"Well it was occupying my mind but I got up this morning and found one of my puppies has died. And we've got a very sickly calf.

"Nothing can come onto the farm and nothing can leave it, we're sort of paralysed....on the cow front...certainly two months because that's how long we have to wait before we do another test. Honestly, farming? I'm not enjoying it this week."

On Instagram Lisa shared a video of Ayra with her surviving pups, writing the caption: "Sad news this morning. Mr Grey has gone to fur and feather land."