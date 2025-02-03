Jeremy Clarkson reveals he's determined 'not to die' after recent health scare

Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out regarding his health. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Following the news he had recently undergone heart surgery, Jeremy Clarkson has given fans a health update.

Jeremy Clarkson, 64, has revealed he is "dodging bullets" as he continues to prioritise his health for the sake of his grandchildren.

The Clarkson's Farm star opened up about his recent health woes, following the revelation he had undergone heart surgery last year. Jeremy also spoke about his change in diet after revealing he drinks "far too much wine" with his partner Lisa Hogan.

Speaking about the importance of watching his family grow up, Jeremy wrote in his Sunday Times column: "I'm not going to dwell on the joys of being a grandparent because what can be said about it has already been said."

He continued: "But I have decided it's so wonderful I want it to go on for as long as is humanly possible. Which means I must do everything in my power to not die."

Jeremy Clarkson has opened up about his health issues. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

The Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host added: "(But) I dislike discomfort, loathe bicycles and find gyms and everyone in them weird. I decided I'd give Pilates a bash.

"And that makes me happy because so far I’ve relied on luck to keep me alive. But I’m in sniper’s alley right now and I have to work at dodging the bullets."

Jeremy has two grandchildren from his daughter Emily, who gave welcomed daughters Arlo Rose, in February 2023 and Xanthe in December 2024 with her husband Alex Andrew.

Jeremy Clarkson's daughter Emily has two children. Picture: Getty

Speaking about his change in attitude regarding his health, Jeremy added: "Michelangelo’s David burns more calories than I do when I’m out and about, so I continued to get fatter and more out of breath, and when you want to see your grandchildren grow up, that’s not good enough."

The grandfather-of-two has previously detailed the moment he knew something was wrong with his heart, after a swim in the Indian Ocean caused him to feel unwell.

The Grand Tour star stated: "It wasn’t far, maybe the length of two swimming pools. But when I finally reached the beach, there was more water in my lungs than there is in Lake Superior, and I was mostly dead... I’m not exaggerating. These problems all manifested themselves in one day."

Jeremy Clarkson is a proud grandfather of two. Pictured with Arlo Rose. Picture: Instagram/Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy continued: "It seems that of the arteries feeding my heart with nourishing blood, one was completely blocked and the second of three was heading that way.

"So he [the doctor] made a hole in my wrist, inserted his Dyno-Rod equipment and went in for a closer look. The question was this. Were the arteries so ruined that I’d need an emergency heart bypass? Or could he use his Dyno-Rods and some ultrasonic battering rams to loosen them up before inserting a stent?"

The former Top Gear presenter added: "It took two hours and at one point it felt like he’d put a vacuum pipe up my arm, along with a pile driver, and was busy inside my heart with a B and Q chisel and hammer gift set. It wasn’t especially painful. Just odd."

Lisa Hogan, Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper all feature on Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Jeremy also revealed he had made changes to his diet, saying: "I do feel very well. I have been to see a dietician.

"The dietician has given me a pretty good list and said: 'don't eat processed food. If it's got more than one ingredient in it, don't eat it.' I feel great."