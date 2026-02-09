Future of Clarkson’s Farm ‘revealed’ amid reports of Amazon’s next move

Jeremy Clarkson’s days behind the wheel may be mostly over, but his adventures on the farm are far from finished. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Jeremy Clarkson’s break from TV didn’t last long — new reports hint that cameras are already rolling again at Diddly Squat Farm.

Jeremy Clarkson’s days behind the wheel may be mostly over, but his adventures on the farm are far from finished.

The former Top Gear host, now 65, is set to continue chronicling his rural misadventures in the Cotswolds as Clarkson’s Farm has reportedly been renewed for a sixth season on Amazon Prime Video.

The presenter’s future with the show had been uncertain in recent months, with fans wondering whether the upcoming fifth season, due to air this spring, would mark the end of life at Diddly Squat Farm.

Jeremy Clarkson stars in teh show alongside 9-year girlfriend, Lisa Hogan (pictured). Picture: Getty

But according to reports, Amazon has already given the green light for another instalment, ensuring Clarkson’s tractor-fuelled saga will continue well into 2027.

The Sun claims filming for season six is already underway, despite Clarkson announcing last year that he planned to take his “first break from TV in 40 years.”

The rest, it seems, didn’t last long. He reportedly cut his three-month hiatus short to begin production on new episodes.

Clarkson purchased Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire back in 2008 as an investment but decided to run it himself in 2019 after his farmer retired.

The move inspired Clarkson’s Farm, which first aired in 2021 and quickly became one of Prime Video’s biggest success stories, praised for its mix of humour, heart, and unexpected environmental awareness.

Before swapping the track for tractors, Clarkson was best known as the outspoken frontman of the BBC’s Top Gear. Picture: Getty

The show follows Clarkson as he learns the realities of modern farming alongside right-hand man Kaleb Cooper, who has become a fan favourite for his no-nonsense approach and dry wit.

Before swapping the track for tractors, Clarkson was best known as the outspoken frontman of the BBC’s Top Gear, a role he held from 1988 until his high-profile exit in 2015.

Clarkson’s Farm has reportedly been renewed for a sixth season on Amazon Prime Video. Picture: Getty

He later fronted The Grand Tour for Amazon alongside Richard Hammond and James May, before surprising fans by turning his attention to agriculture.

In addition to his farming venture, Clarkson expanded his business empire in July 2024 by taking over a country pub near Burford.

The five-acre venue, named The Farmer’s Dog, featured in the most recent season of Clarkson’s Farm.

Despite its success, Clarkson has since ruled out any future side projects, telling The Times he is “done with business” because he “doesn’t understand it.”

“I am not motivated by money. I just want a good craic,” he said.

The upcoming fifth season, due this spring, is expected to be the show’s most emotional yet. An outbreak of bovine tuberculosis hit Diddly Squat in October 2025, devastating Clarkson’s herd and compounding what he described as “the worst year ever” for farming.

Heatwaves and drought across the UK left the farm’s harvest “shocking,” forcing him to admit that the show’s profits have been vital in keeping the business afloat.

Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence on ‘replacing’ Kaleb Cooper

“If a disaster on this scale had befallen any other industry, there would be a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth,” Clarkson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

When one fan replied that the ordeal would make “good TV,” Clarkson wryly responded: “Yes. But most farms don’t have TV shows to keep them going.”