Future of Clarkson’s Farm ‘revealed’ amid reports of Amazon’s next move

9 February 2026, 17:10

Jeremy Clarkson’s days behind the wheel may be mostly over, but his adventures on the farm are far from finished.
Jeremy Clarkson’s days behind the wheel may be mostly over, but his adventures on the farm are far from finished. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Jeremy Clarkson’s break from TV didn’t last long — new reports hint that cameras are already rolling again at Diddly Squat Farm.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson’s days behind the wheel may be mostly over, but his adventures on the farm are far from finished.

The former Top Gear host, now 65, is set to continue chronicling his rural misadventures in the Cotswolds as Clarkson’s Farm has reportedly been renewed for a sixth season on Amazon Prime Video.

The presenter’s future with the show had been uncertain in recent months, with fans wondering whether the upcoming fifth season, due to air this spring, would mark the end of life at Diddly Squat Farm.

Jeremy Clarkson stars in teh show alongside 9-year girlfriend, Lisa Hogan (pictured)
Jeremy Clarkson stars in teh show alongside 9-year girlfriend, Lisa Hogan (pictured). Picture: Getty

But according to reports, Amazon has already given the green light for another instalment, ensuring Clarkson’s tractor-fuelled saga will continue well into 2027.

The Sun claims filming for season six is already underway, despite Clarkson announcing last year that he planned to take his “first break from TV in 40 years.”

The rest, it seems, didn’t last long. He reportedly cut his three-month hiatus short to begin production on new episodes.

Clarkson purchased Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire back in 2008 as an investment but decided to run it himself in 2019 after his farmer retired.

The move inspired Clarkson’s Farm, which first aired in 2021 and quickly became one of Prime Video’s biggest success stories, praised for its mix of humour, heart, and unexpected environmental awareness.

Before swapping the track for tractors, Clarkson was best known as the outspoken frontman of the BBC’s Top Gear
Before swapping the track for tractors, Clarkson was best known as the outspoken frontman of the BBC’s Top Gear. Picture: Getty

The show follows Clarkson as he learns the realities of modern farming alongside right-hand man Kaleb Cooper, who has become a fan favourite for his no-nonsense approach and dry wit.

Before swapping the track for tractors, Clarkson was best known as the outspoken frontman of the BBC’s Top Gear, a role he held from 1988 until his high-profile exit in 2015.

Clarkson’s Farm has reportedly been renewed for a sixth season on Amazon Prime Video.
Clarkson’s Farm has reportedly been renewed for a sixth season on Amazon Prime Video. Picture: Getty

He later fronted The Grand Tour for Amazon alongside Richard Hammond and James May, before surprising fans by turning his attention to agriculture.

In addition to his farming venture, Clarkson expanded his business empire in July 2024 by taking over a country pub near Burford.

The five-acre venue, named The Farmer’s Dog, featured in the most recent season of Clarkson’s Farm.

Despite its success, Clarkson has since ruled out any future side projects, telling The Times he is “done with business” because he “doesn’t understand it.”

“I am not motivated by money. I just want a good craic,” he said.

The upcoming fifth season, due this spring, is expected to be the show’s most emotional yet. An outbreak of bovine tuberculosis hit Diddly Squat in October 2025, devastating Clarkson’s herd and compounding what he described as “the worst year ever” for farming.

Heatwaves and drought across the UK left the farm’s harvest “shocking,” forcing him to admit that the show’s profits have been vital in keeping the business afloat.

Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence on ‘replacing’ Kaleb Cooper

“If a disaster on this scale had befallen any other industry, there would be a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth,” Clarkson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

When one fan replied that the ordeal would make “good TV,” Clarkson wryly responded: “Yes. But most farms don’t have TV shows to keep them going.”

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The celebrity chef addressed the situation publicly after weeks of speculation about a rift between the Ramsays and Peaty’s relatives

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana speak out on Adam Peaty family feud

Robbie Williams has spoken out about his regret over comments featured in the new Take That Netflix documentary

Robbie Williams breaks silence on Take That Netflix documentary and says he’s "full of shame"
Britney Spears has shared reflections on her complicated relationship with her family and the lasting impact of her 13-year conservatorship.

Britney Spears states she’s ‘lucky to be alive’ following conservatorship ordeal

Love Island All Stars has a final date approaching

When does Love Island All Stars end? Final date revealed

Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have confirmed they’re expecting their second child.

Molly-Mae Hague confirms second pregnancy - did you spot the clues?

Love Island's Millie and Lucinda at movie night with Maya Jama in a black dress

Love Island All Stars first look reveals shock 'plot twist' for Movie Night

Love Island

Jessica Simpson shares an adorable moment with her son Ace

Jessica Simpson's 12-year-old towers over her in adorable mother and son moment

Harry Styles has announced a one-night-only show at Manchester’s Co-op Live on March 6,

Harry Styles confirms one-night-only concert in Manchester - but what does 'ticket requests' mean?

Music

Peppa Pig's little brother will be diagnosed with a health condition in new episodes

Peppa Pig's brother George will face new health diagnosis in important new episodes

TV & Movies

Cruz Beckham goes viral with his video of the Spice Girls

The Spice Girls reunite in viral video with Cruz Beckham

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Wake Up and Win Card Game

Wake Up and Win – Play the Official Card Game Today!

Love Island All Stars are left shocked in their game of Snog, Marry, Pie

Love Island All Stars first look - islanders face shock twist in messy game of Snog, Marry, Pie

Love Island

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have called each other 'soulmates'

Who is Harry Styles's girlfriend? Zoe Kravitz's age, famous dad and career explained

Love Island All Stars fans are keeping an eye on two islanders as they fear a connection is forming

Love Island All Stars fans spot shock new couple

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2026 has already revealed four big bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 bombshells revealed

Love Island

MAFS bride Bec was in for a shock at her wedding ceremony.

MAFS Australia first look sees celeb guest overshadow groom in wild wedding scenes

Married at First Sight

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have sparked dating rumours after being photographed at the same hotel

Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton secretly dating?

Love Island All Stars girls standing in front of the firepit for th recoupling

Love Island All Stars first look sees islander left "humiliated" after surprise recoupling

Love Island

Willow doesn't approve of her brother's new crush.

Love Island's Sean's sister slams Lucinda in scathing rant following All Stars drama

Love Island

Nelson Peltz has broken his silence on the family feud with the Beckhams

Nicola Peltz's dad breaks silence on Brooklyn Beckham family feud

Kesha with swept back hair on the red carpet at the Grammy's 2026

Kesha facts: Age, real name, songs, boyfriend and what happened with her producer

World Snooker announced John Virgo's death on 4th February 2026.

Snooker player and Big Break star John Virgo dies aged 79

Celebrities

Diana Ross and RAYE are headliners

Diana Ross and RAYE to headline Brighton & Hove Pride 2026!

Events

The Love Island All Stars cast has been revaled

Love Island All Stars 2026 lineup - meet the confirmed cast and contestants

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

Love Island

Jesy Nelson opened up about her split from Zion Foster.

Jesy Nelson reveals 'traumatic' reason why she split from fiancé Zion Foster

Celebrities