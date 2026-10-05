Jeremy Clarkson issues hilarious Diddly Squat update after ambulance dash

5 October 2026, 13:41

Jeremy Clarkson was left bemused after an ambulance arrived at Diddly Squat Farm (pictured, left)
Jeremy Clarkson was left bemused after an ambulance arrived at Diddly Squat Farm (pictured, left). Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Clarkson’s Farm star revealed the surprising reason the emergency vehicle pulled up at his Oxfordshire estate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson was left baffled when an ambulance arrived at his Oxfordshire farm, but the reason for its visit was far less dramatic than he feared.

The Clarkson’s Farm star, 66, headed to Diddly Squat on Saturday, October 3, after footage of the ambulance at his farm began circulating online.

Jeremy was reportedly concerned about his staff and customers and made his way to the 1,000-acre property with his long-term girlfriend, Lisa Hogan.

But any fears of a medical emergency were quickly put to rest when he discovered why the ambulance crew had pulled up in the first place.

Lisa documented the unusual scene in a video shared on Instagram, filming the ambulance parked on the farm's driveway.

"Oh look, we have an ambulance here,"she said, before explaining the pair had been worried when they saw it.

"We were really worried, so we pulled in and guess what they were doing, the ambulance [service]. Were they saving people?"

Jeremy, who could be seen behind the wheel, shook his head before revealing the decidedly less dramatic explanation. "No, they needed to use our lavatories," he joked.

Lisa captioned the clip: "Diddly Squat Farm Shop is providing vital services to all”, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Jeremy was reportedly concerned about his staff and customers and made his way to the 1,000-acre property with his long-term girlfriend, Lisa Hogan (pictured).
Jeremy Clarkson was concerned about his staff and customers and made his way to the 1,000-acre property with his long-term girlfriend, Lisa Hogan. Picture: Getty

The revelation prompted plenty of amusement among Jeremy's followers, with fans quick to praise the ambulance crew for making use of whatever facilities were available.

"You gotta pee somewhere,” one person joked, adding: "Piddly Squat!"

Another wrote: "I bet you were glad you could offer a public service."

An ambulance worker also joined in, explaining: "As an ambulance person myself, you have to take every pee opportunity."

Someone else joked that knowing "where the nice toilets are" is an important part of ambulance work.

The amusing incident comes as Jeremy continues to share colourful tales from life around his Oxfordshire farm, which has become the focus of his hit Amazon Prime Video series.

Read more:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Alison Hammond has reassured fans that she is “fine” after being taken to hospital when she suffered heart palpitations during a live episode of This Morning.

What happened to Alison Hammond? Latest health update revealed

The Celebrity Traitors series two cast has been unveiled.

The Celebrity Traitors 2026 star-studded cast confirmed - meet the full line-up

The Traitors

The Celebrity Traitors is back for 2026 with a star-studded line-up

Celebrity Traitors 2026 start time and episode schedule revealed

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off 2026 has an intense filming schedule to keep up with

The Great British Bake Off filming secrets revealed

TV & Movies

The Inbetweeners movie is already in talks for a fourth according to TV insiders

Future of Inbetweeners already in talks as producers 'want to keep up momentum'

TV & Movies

Lee Ryan and wife Verity Paris have confirmed they are expecting another baby together

Blue's Lee Ryan confirms baby number seven in amazing family video

Parenting

The Great British Bake Off is back on our TV screens from 22nd September

The Great British Bake Off start time and episode schedule revealed

TV & Movies

Pete Wicks has revealed whether he has plans to marry Olivia Attwood after the couple recently made their relationship Instagram official.

Pete Wicks reveals if he plans to marry Olivia Attwood after going Instagram official

TV & Movies

Heart Christmas Live with NatWest date, tickets and lineup revealed

Heart Christmas Live with NatWest date and lineup revealed

Alison Hammond has been it a relationship with David Putman for three years

Alison Hammond has said the sweetest things about younger boyfriend David

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Heart Dance Beats For Your Feet

Trending on Heart

The Sugababes are officially back with new music, releasing their new single ‘Ghost’ as they announce their first album from the original trio in 26 years.

Sugababes confirm epic new music plans after 26-year break

Music

Fans hoping for a full The Inbetweeners reunion may have to accept that not every familiar face will be making the trip back to the big screen.

The Inbetweeners creators break silence on cast and plot speculation

TV & Movies

Nathan Sykes has confirmed he's expecting his first baby with his wife

The Wanted star confirms 'we've been keeping a little secret' in cute announcement

Taylor Swift has sent fans into theory overdrive with the surprise announcement of her new single 'Patient Zero'

Taylor Swift fans have a theory about what 'Patient Zero' really means

Music

Ruby Wax's daughter Marina Bye has landed a role in the new Inbetweeners movie, and has already been spotted on set wearing a wedding dress.

Inbetweeners's movie secures famous actress's daughter for cast

TV & Movies

Kate Middleton stole the show with her heart amethyst necklace

Why Kate Middleton's red carpet jewellery was so significant

The Great British Bake Off 2026 featuring Nigella Lawson, Paul Hollywood and Noel Fielding

The Great British Bake Off twist everyone is talking about

TV & Movies

Prue Leith announced her departure from The Great British Bake Off early in 2026

The real reason behind Prue Leith's Great British Bake Off exit

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off has welcomed 12 amazing new contestants into the famous white tent

Meet the 12 Great British Bake Off 2026 contestants

TV & Movies

Michelle Keegan is proudly taking on her first detective role in ITV's The Blame

Michelle Keegan's new series The Blame - release date, cast and episode schedule

TV & Movies

Richard E. Grant is one of Britain's most recognisable actors, with a TV and Hollywood film career spanning more than four decades.

Richard E. Grant facts: Actor's age, height, films, wife, children and more

TV & Movies

King Kenny has gone from making prank videos on YouTube to becoming one of Britain's best-known content creators, as well as a trained boxer.

King Kenny facts: YouTube star's real name, age, height, girlfriend, career and more

Maya Jama is one of the Traitors in the second series of The Celebrity Traitors

Maya Jama facts: TV presenter's age, height, boyfriend and career explained

Joanne McNally has become one of Ireland's best-known comedians, rising from the Dublin comedy scene to become a huge name in stand-up, podcasting and television.

Joanne McNally facts: Age, height, boyfriend, career and more

Joe Lycett is one of Britain's best-known comedians, having gone from performing stand-up in Birmingham to becoming a familiar face on some of the UK's biggest TV shows.

Joe Lycett facts: Comedian's age, height, partner, son, career and more

James Acaster has become one of Britain's most recognisable comedians.

James Acaster facts: Where he's from, age, height, girlfriend, career and more