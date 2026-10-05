Jeremy Clarkson issues hilarious Diddly Squat update after ambulance dash

Jeremy Clarkson was left bemused after an ambulance arrived at Diddly Squat Farm (pictured, left). Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Clarkson’s Farm star revealed the surprising reason the emergency vehicle pulled up at his Oxfordshire estate.

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Jeremy Clarkson was left baffled when an ambulance arrived at his Oxfordshire farm, but the reason for its visit was far less dramatic than he feared.

The Clarkson’s Farm star, 66, headed to Diddly Squat on Saturday, October 3, after footage of the ambulance at his farm began circulating online.

Jeremy was reportedly concerned about his staff and customers and made his way to the 1,000-acre property with his long-term girlfriend, Lisa Hogan.

But any fears of a medical emergency were quickly put to rest when he discovered why the ambulance crew had pulled up in the first place.

Lisa documented the unusual scene in a video shared on Instagram, filming the ambulance parked on the farm's driveway.

"Oh look, we have an ambulance here,"she said, before explaining the pair had been worried when they saw it.

"We were really worried, so we pulled in and guess what they were doing, the ambulance [service]. Were they saving people?"

Jeremy, who could be seen behind the wheel, shook his head before revealing the decidedly less dramatic explanation. "No, they needed to use our lavatories," he joked.

Lisa captioned the clip: "Diddly Squat Farm Shop is providing vital services to all”, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Jeremy Clarkson was concerned about his staff and customers and made his way to the 1,000-acre property with his long-term girlfriend, Lisa Hogan. Picture: Getty

The revelation prompted plenty of amusement among Jeremy's followers, with fans quick to praise the ambulance crew for making use of whatever facilities were available.

"You gotta pee somewhere,” one person joked, adding: "Piddly Squat!"

Another wrote: "I bet you were glad you could offer a public service."

An ambulance worker also joined in, explaining: "As an ambulance person myself, you have to take every pee opportunity."

Someone else joked that knowing "where the nice toilets are" is an important part of ambulance work.

The amusing incident comes as Jeremy continues to share colourful tales from life around his Oxfordshire farm, which has become the focus of his hit Amazon Prime Video series.

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