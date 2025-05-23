Jeremy Clarkson's pub: 'The Farmer's Dog' location, cost, shop and how to visit

Everything you need to know about Jeremy Clarkson's pub 'The Farmer's Dog'. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about Jeremy Clarkson's pub 'The Farmer's Dog' as he documents the venture in the new series of 'Clarkson's Farm'.

Jeremy Clarkson, 65, has returned with a fourth season of Clarkson’s Farm, with the first two episodes of the highly-anticipated series premiering on Amazon Prime Video on May 23, 2025.

The new season continues to chronicle the challenges Jeremy is facing at Diddly Squat Farm, alongside familiar faces Kaleb Cooper, Lisa Hogan, Charlie Ireland and Gerald Cooper, as well as newcomer Harriet Cowan.

Clarkson's Farm 4 will also follows Jeremy's latest venture; purchasing and opening his own pub, The Farmer’s Dog, which (despite challenges) is now open the public, serving food and drinks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the pub, from the location to the cost and how to visit.

Jeremy Clarkson's pub, The Farmer's Dog, opened in August 2024. Picture: Alamy

What is Jeremy Clarkson's pub called?

Jeremy Clarkson’s countryside pub goes by the name The Farmer’s Dog. Located in the Cotswolds, the establishment is advertised as more than a traditional public house, also featuring a butcher and bottle shop known as Hops & Chops.

According to their website, Hops & Chops offers "the finest British-reared and farmed meat" and provides customers the opportunity to "pick up a case of your favourite Hawkstone Lager (Clarkson's own beer) or cider for your fridge at home."

The venue’s website also notes that The Farmer’s Dog is part of a broader visitor experience: “The Pub isn't the only attraction at The Farmer’s Dog. If the pub is full, or you fancy a quicker visit, head outside to our tent and check out: Hops & Chops, The Farmer’s Puppy and Diddly Squat Farm Shop.”

This latest venture reflects Clarkson’s continued investment in rural enterprise, combining locally sourced produce with a distinctive personal brand.

The venue’s website also notes that The Farmer’s Dog is part of a broader visitor experience. Picture: Alamy

Where is Jeremy Clarkson's pub?

Jeremy Clarkson’s pub, The Farmer’s Dog, is situated at Asthall Barrow, near Burford (postcode OX18 4HJ), in the heart of the Cotswolds.

Not far from the A40, it is set in a former 15th-century barn and is just a short drive from Diddly Squat Farm, making it an easy stop for fans visiting the area.

How much did Jeremy Clarkson's pub cost?

Jeremy Clarkson reportedly paid under £1 million for The Farmer’s Dog, a property formerly known as 'The Windmill'.

It is unknown how much he spent once he purchased the pub in order to get it ready for customers, but we do know that the star faced many issues once he found the "perfect pub". In Clarkson's Farm 4, episode 4, we see Jeremy find out that part of the land is a designated "picnic site" for the general public.

While this was not a huge problem, he later discovered that the open area had once been used as a "dogging site," which made him concerned that the area could still be used for less-professional purposes - especially when he found underwear and a condom wrapper on the land!

Can you visit Jeremy Clarkson’s pub?

Yes, you can. Bookings are available at The Farmer’s Dog restaurant for weekday lunch, dinner, and Sunday roast. If you’re heading to The Farmer’s Puppy or the outdoor terrace, there’s no need to reserve a spot—walk-ins are welcome.

Opening Hours

The Farmer’s Dog (Pub):

Monday: 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Tuesday to Saturday: 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM – 10:30 PM

Hops & Chops (Butcher & Bottle Shop):

Wednesday to Sunday: 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM

The Farmer’s Puppy (Food Tent):

Wednesday to Sunday: 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM

(Kitchen closes at 3:00 PM)

