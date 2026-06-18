Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa shares new update after star's cancer diagnosis

Jeremy Clarkson gives health update and surprises BGT's Hawkstone Farmers Choir

By Giorgina Hamilton

Lisa Hogan thanked fans for their support after Jeremy Clarkson revealed he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in the latest episodes of Clarkson's Farm.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson's partner Lisa Hogan has thanked fans for their support after the television presenter revealed he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

The former Top Gear presenter, 66, disclosed the diagnosis in the final episodes of Amazon Prime's Clarkson's Farm, which were released on Tuesday (June 16).

The episodes, filmed between September 2024 and August 2025, follow Clarkson as he comes to terms with the news before undergoing treatment.

A day after the episodes aired, Lisa offered a brief update from the couple's Oxfordshire home. Picture: Getty

A day after the episodes aired, Lisa offered a brief update from the couple's Oxfordshire home.

Sharing a photo to her Instagram Stories, she posted an image of Clarkson sitting outdoors at Diddly Squat Farm with a camera, apparently photographing the surrounding wildlife.

Alongside the picture she wrote: "Back at the farm."

Sharing a photo to her Instagram Stories, she posted an image of Clarkson sitting outdoors at Diddly Squat Farm with a camera (pictured). Picture: Instagram

Later, Lisa shared a post from Prostate Cancer UK referencing Clarkson's diagnosis, adding the message: "Thank you for all the support today. @prostatecanceruk".

Jeremy and Lisa have been together since 2017 after being introduced by mutual friends.

The former model plays an active role in helping run Diddly Squat Farm, which has become a central feature of the hit farming series.

The episodes, filmed between September 2024 and August 2025, follow Clarkson as he comes to terms with the news before undergoing treatment. Picture: Amazon MGM Studios

The broadcaster's diagnosis is revealed during an emotional conversation with farm manager Charlie Ireland and farming contractor Kaleb Cooper.

As the trio discuss the upcoming harvest, Clarkson unexpectedly pauses before telling them: "I've got cancer."

A stunned Cooper initially struggles to believe the news, replying: "No, you haven't. Where?"

The broadcaster's diagnosis is revealed during an emotional conversation with farm manager Charlie Ireland and farming contractor Kaleb Cooper. Picture: Amazon MGM Studios

As the trio discuss the upcoming harvest, Clarkson unexpectedly pauses before telling them: "I've got cancer.". Picture: Amazon MGM Studios

Clarkson responds: "Where it is is of no concern of anybody. I've known since May.

"I had a medical, you remember back in May. I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy and it is cancer and it's aggressive, but it's really early so the treatment will be, you know.

"I was praying we could get the harvest done and then I could go and get some treatment but it's going to be slap bang in the middle."

Clarkson's Farm: Series 5 Trailer

The emotional exchange sees Cooper wipe away tears before reassuring his friend: "Look after yourself, you go and do…if you need anything just ring."

Later in the series, Clarkson is shown in hospital preparing to undergo treatment.

Ahead of the episodes being released, the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host warned viewers that the latest instalments of Clarkson's Farm would be "a difficult watch" as they documented the start of his cancer journey.

Read more: