Jeremy Clarkson's weight loss explained amid health scare

23 May 2025, 15:04

Jeremy Clarkson weight loss explained amid health scare. Picture: Prime Video / Jeremy Clarkson - Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed the extent of his weight loss, thanks to jabs, as he reflects on his recent health struggles.

Jeremy Clarkson has opened up about his recent weight loss and the health scare that prompted it, revealing he lost over a stone and a half after being diagnosed with a serious heart issue that required emergency surgery last year.

The Clarkson’s Farm star, 65, underwent a life-saving procedure to have two stents fitted in October 2024 after unknowingly pushing his body to the limit while managing his farm, Diddly Squat, and preparing to open his new pub, The Farmer’s Dog.

In an interview with The Sun, Jeremy admitted he had “no idea” how ill he was at the time. “I just thought, ‘Well, I’m working very hard’. But it was very tricky,” he said.

His health struggles will be featured in the fourth season of Clarkson’s Farm, where viewers will see his physical condition deteriorate as he juggles the harvest with the stressful launch of the pub.

Jeremy Clarkson said his health scare came after months of stress trying to open his pub
Jeremy Clarkson said his health scare came after months of stress trying to open his pub. Picture: Alamy

“You can see me becoming more and more ill as the days go on,” he explained: “I just lose my sense of humour, lose my ability to stay calm. I get in a proper old panic.”

To help address his health, Jeremy turned to Mounjaro — an injectable weight loss medication originally designed for type 2 diabetes — which he credits for his dramatic transformation.

“The Mounjaro has been an extraordinary game changer,” he said. “I lost about a stone and a half, maybe a little bit more, and then it’s just levelled out now.”

Jeremy Clarkson has lost a stone and a half on Mounjaro
Jeremy Clarkson has lost a stone and a half on Mounjaro. Picture: Jeremy Clarkson / Instagram

Despite the progress, Clarkson acknowledged that his drinking habits remain a challenge.

“I think I eat pretty well, I just drink too much—that’s the essence of it,” he admitted. “If I could just do something about that... but then I think, ‘What’s the point?’”

Clarkson’s candid revelations come as the fourth series of Clarkson’s Farm is released onto Amazon Prime Video, where fans will see not just the ups and downs of rural life, but the personal toll it’s taken—and the lifestyle changes he's now embracing.

