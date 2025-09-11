Jeremy Clarkson's huge weight loss explained as he makes NTA joke

Jeremy Clarkson suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the NTAs stage due to his recent weight loss. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is Jeremy Clarkson on Mounjaro? And why has he lost so much weight? Here's everything you need to know about his lifestyle overhaul after his health scare.

Jeremy Clarkson revealed his recent weight loss when he took to the stage at the National Television Awards 2025 to collect his award for Clarkson's Farm.

Accepting the prize for best Factual Entertainment show, the journalist was joined on stage by his girlfriend Lisa Hogan and co-stars Harriet Cowan, Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland, where he joked about his trousers falling down.

Before delivering all of his thank yous, Jeremy, aged 65, said: "Thank you, everybody. I should explain I'm on Mounjaro, my trousers are falling down. Lisa's going to hold my trousers up whilst I make a very short speech."

Jeremy Clarkson reveals he's on Mounjaro at the NTAs

Why has Jeremy Clarkson lost weight?

In October 2024, Jeremy suffered a number of health scares which led to him having heart surgery following a "sudden deterioration".

Writing in his The Sunday Times column he explained he was taken to a hospital in an ambulance and had a stent fitted to open up blocked arteries in his heart.

Jeremy details this moment as the reason behind his lifestyle overhaul and to lose weight. Not only has he worked on his diet, but he has also given up smoking after battling pneumonia.

A dad of three and a grandad of two, the Clarkson's Farm star is determined to be able to spend more time with his family.

Jeremy Clarkson suffered health complications in 2024. Picture: Getty

Is Jeremy Clarkson on Mounjaro?

Jeremy has made no secret of the fact he turned to weight loss injections to help him slim down.

He began using Ozempic, which didn't agree with him, before changing to Mounjaro which has helped him lose around two stone so far.

Jeremy wrote in his column: "I could open the fridge door, look at all the goodies, then close it.

"You can pop a teaspoon of snail caviar — made from unborn snails — on to half a Ritz cracker and you have yourself the 21st century's answer to a medieval banquet."

Jeremy, who has never been a fan of exercise, has also admitted to trying out pilates to help him stay healthy.

