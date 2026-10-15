Jerry Hall facts: Age, modelling career, husband, children and more revealed

Jerry Hall rose to fame as one of the most recognisable models of the 1970s. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Here's everything you need to know about The Celebrity Traitors star Jerry Hall including her relationships with Mick Jagger and where she lives now.

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Jerry Hall rose to fame as one of the most recognisable models of the 1970s, later making headlines for her high-profile relationships with the likes of Mick Jagger and family life.

From her early days in the USA to her decades in the fashion industry, she has lived a life in the spotlight.

But who is Jerry Hall, who has she been married to and how many children does she have?

Here's everything you need to know about the Texan supermodel including her age, height and net worth.

Jerry Hall became just as famous for her high-profile relationships as she did her modelling work. Picture: Getty

Who is Jerry Hall and how old is she?

Age: 70

From: Gonzales, Texas, USA

Instagram: @jerryfayehall

Jerry Hall was born on 2 July 1956 in Gonzales, Texas, and grew up in Mesquite near Dallas with her four sisters, including her twin, Terry.

Her mother, Marjorie, worked as a medical records librarian, while her father, John, was a lorry driver and Second World War veteran.

After graduating from high school at 16, Jerry moved to France, using money from an insurance settlement following a car accident to fund the trip.

While in Saint-Tropez, she was spotted on the beach by a modelling scout, marking the beginning of her career in fashion.

Jerry Hall appeared on around 40 magazine covers by the age of 21, including five covers for British Vogue . Picture: Getty

What is Jerry Hall's height?

A model, it's no surprise to hear Jerry measures in at 6ft tall.

How did Jerry Hall become famous?

Jerry rose to international fame in the 1970s, becoming a leading model and a regular presence in the fashion and celebrity worlds.

She appeared on around 40 magazine covers by the age of 21, including five covers of British Vogue in the 1970s.

Alongside her modelling success, she became a familiar face at New York’s legendary Studio 54 nightclub, mixing with celebrities, musicians and artists during its heyday.

She later moved into acting, appearing in films including Batman in 1989, and in 2000 she played Mrs Robinson in the West End production of The Graduate, attracting attention for performing the role at the age of 44.

A young Jerry Hall become a regular on the celebrity social circle in the 70s. Picture: Getty

Who has Jerry Hall been in a relationship with and does she have a husband?

One of Hall's earliest high-profile relationships was with musician Bryan Ferry, the lead singer of Roxy Music.

She appeared on the cover of the band's 1975 album Siren, famously posing as a mermaid.

Jerry began dating Mick Jagger in 1977, and the couple were together for more than two decades.

They held a wedding ceremony in Bali in 1990, but the marriage was later declared legally invalid and they separated in 1999.

In 2016, Jerry married media mogul Rupert Murdoch in London, following a whirlwind romance. The couple divorced in 2022 after around six years of marriage.

It's believed she's currently single.

Jerry Hall began dating Mick Jagger in 1977 and the couple were together for more than two decades. Picture: Getty

In 2016, Jerry Hall married media mogul Rupert Murdoch in London . Picture: Getty

Who are Jerry Hall's children?

Jerry Hall has four children with Mick Jagger: Elizabeth, James, Georgia May and Gabriel.

Elizabeth and Georgia May followed their mother into modelling, while James has worked as an actor and musician.

Gabriel has worked in journalism and media.

Jerry has maintained a friendly relationship with Mick since their split, and the pair still spend time together as an extended family.

Speaking to British Vogue in 2026, she said: “Mick’s a great diplomat. All the kids love each other. All the mothers of the kids love each other. It’s just odd, isn’t it? Just worked out that way.”

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall had four children together, Elizabeth, Gabriel, James and Georgia May. Picture: Getty

Elizabeth (left) and Georgia May (right) are both now successful models . Picture: Getty

What is Jerry Hall's net worth?

Jerry's net worth is estimated at around $70 million (£53 million), although the figure has not been officially confirmed.

Her wealth comes from several sources, including her decades-long modelling and acting career, as well as financial settlements following her separations from Mick Jagger and Rupert Murdoch.

Murdoch and Hall's 2022 divorce settlement reportedly included an Oxfordshire mansion valued at around £11 million, although the full terms were not disclosed.

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