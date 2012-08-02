Jessica Biel loves being engaged

The actress likes being Justin Timberlake's fiancee and is in no hurry to get married

'I'm just enjoying being engaged' said Biel to Total Recall magazine 'I do feel like there is a lot of time and nothing needs to be rushed' continued the star 'But being engaged is just absolutely amazing'.

The 30 year old also said in another interview with The Sun newspaper that Justin has a great sense of style and when he doesn't like something she wears he simply lets her know with 'a look'.

'There are definitely moments where I'll come out in an outfit and he'll give me that look!' laughed Biel.

Biel and Timberlake became engaged last December, but never confirmed the news until now.