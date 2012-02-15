Jessica Chastain's 'incredible' year

The star of The Help reveals she is 'not quite used to' attending award ceremonies.

The 30-year-old has already received an Oscar nomination despite having only made her big screen debut 12 months ago. Then again, that was a year in which she starred in an impressive seven films.



'I never really imagined that I would be invited to the Baftas,' she told The Metro.

'It's a very big deal. My eyes were as big as flying saucers looking around, I'm not quite used to it.'



Jessica is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 84th Annual Academy Awards. The ceremony will take place on 26th February.