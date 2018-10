Jessica Simpson "It's true"

Jessica Simpson has confirmed one of Hollywood's worst kept secrets - she's pregnant.

Jessica has tweeted a photo of herself dressed as a mummy for Halloween with the words "It's true. I am going to be mummy."

It will be the first child for Jessica and her fiance Eric Johnson, who announced their engagement last year.

Her pregnancy has been rumored for weeks, and photos of the reality star with a bulging bump have appeared for a few weeks.