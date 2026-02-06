Jessica Simpson's 12-year-old towers over her in adorable mother and son moment

6 February 2026, 11:27

Jessica Simpson shares an adorable moment with her son Ace
Jessica Simpson shares an adorable moment with her son Ace. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Singer Jessica Simpson gives a rare glimpse into life with her three children with sweet black and white photo.

Jessica Simpson had her social media fans aww-ing this week when she shared a sweet moment between her and 12-year-old son Ace.

Taking to Instagram stories, the singer and actress posted a black and white picture from her home where her middle child plants a cute kiss on top of her head.

Towering over his mum who is 5ft 2 inches, Ace, who is not even a teenager yet, can clearly see over Jessica's head as he stands there in his sports kit.

Jessica, aged 45, commented on her family snap: "My 12yr old Ace is much taller than his mama."

Jessica Simpson is only 5ft 2inches as she stands next to her son who is already towering over her
Jessica Simpson is only 5ft 2inches as she stands next to her son who is already towering over her. Picture: Jessica Simpson/Instagram

She also put the song, Ben E. King's 'Stand By Me' over the mother and son moment which she revealed was the tune he was born to.

Ace is Jessica's second child, and only son, with estranged husband Eric Johnson who is a former NFL player.

They also share daughters Maxwell, aged 13, and Birdie, aged six.

Jessica and Eric confirmed in January 2025 they were going their separate ways but are yet to file for divorce. They remain close and continue to co-parent successfully, spending special ocassions together.

At the end of 2025, she confirmed they had all celebrated Thanksgiving as a family along with their grandparents. She told TMZ: "Of course. It's my kids father. Family first.

Jessica Simpson and former husband Eric Johnson have three children together
Jessica Simpson and former husband Eric Johnson have three children together. Picture: Getty

"No matter what your kid is half the other person. Always have respect for what you say around so they can always have a good perspective on it. Unconditional love is important."

Jessica and Eric were together for 10 years before they confirmed their split which she said was down to 'navigating a painful situation in our marriage'.

