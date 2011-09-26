Jessie J and Adele lead Digital Music Awards
JLS, Take That and The Wanted nominated too at Thursday's event
The nominations for the BT Digital Music Awards have been unveiled, with Adele and Jessie J leading the nominees pack.
Adele has been nominated six times, whilst Jessie four.
The two singers will go head-to-head in the Best Female Artist, Best Song and Best Video categories.
The BT Digital Music Awards will take place in London on Thursday 29 September
See all the nominations below
Best Male Artist
Example
Matt Cardle
Olly Murs
Plan B
Professor Green
Tinie Tempah
Best Female Artist
Adele
Cheryl Cole
Eliza Doolittle
Ellie Goulding
Jessie J
Katy B
Best Group
Chase & Status
JLS
Take That
The Saturdays
The Script
The Wanted
Best International Artist or Group
Adele
Arctic Monkeys
DJ Fresh
Example
Tiesto
Wretch 32
Best Newcomer
Jessie J
Katy B
Matt Cardle
Olly Murs
The Wanted
Wretch 32
Best Song
Adele - Make You Feel My Love
Adele – Rolling in the Deep
Adele – Someone Like You
Ellie Goulding – Your Song
Jessie J ft BOB – Price Tag
Taio Cruz – Dynamite
Best Video
Adele – Rolling in the Deep
Jessie J ft BOB – Price Tag
JLS with Tinie Tempah – Eyes Wide Shut
Matt Cardle – When We Collide
The Wanted – All Time Low
Tinie Tempah with Eric Turner – Written in the Stars