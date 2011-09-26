Jessie J and Adele lead Digital Music Awards

JLS, Take That and The Wanted nominated too at Thursday's event

The nominations for the BT Digital Music Awards have been unveiled, with Adele and Jessie J leading the nominees pack.

Adele has been nominated six times, whilst Jessie four.

The two singers will go head-to-head in the Best Female Artist, Best Song and Best Video categories.

The BT Digital Music Awards will take place in London on Thursday 29 September

See all the nominations below

Best Male Artist

Example

Matt Cardle

Olly Murs

Plan B

Professor Green

Tinie Tempah

Best Female Artist

Adele

Cheryl Cole

Eliza Doolittle

Ellie Goulding

Jessie J

Katy B

Best Group

Chase & Status

JLS

Take That

The Saturdays

The Script

The Wanted

Best International Artist or Group

Adele

Arctic Monkeys

DJ Fresh

Example

Tiesto

Wretch 32

Best Newcomer

Jessie J

Katy B

Matt Cardle

Olly Murs

The Wanted

Wretch 32

Best Song

Adele - Make You Feel My Love

Adele – Rolling in the Deep

Adele – Someone Like You

Ellie Goulding – Your Song

Jessie J ft BOB – Price Tag

Taio Cruz – Dynamite



Best Video

Adele – Rolling in the Deep

Jessie J ft BOB – Price Tag

JLS with Tinie Tempah – Eyes Wide Shut

Matt Cardle – When We Collide

The Wanted – All Time Low

Tinie Tempah with Eric Turner – Written in the Stars