Jessie J and Kelly Rowland are crowned "Ultimate Women"
Stars win gongs at the Cosmopolitan Ultimate Women Awards in London
Jessie J was crowned "Ultimate UK Music Star", whilst Kelly was given the accolade of "Ultimate TV Personality".
Other winners included Amanda Holden for "Ultimate Theatre Star", model Daisy Lowe ("Ultimate Style Queen"), Lauren Socha ("Ultimate TV Actress" for Misfits) and actress Michelle Dockery ("Ultimate Newcomer" for Downton Abbey).
Kylie Minogue presented the "Ultimate Icon" award to the legendary Debbie Harry, for her contribution to music.