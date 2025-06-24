Jessie J in tears as she shares candid details of breast cancer surgery

Jessie J has undergone surgery following a breast cancer diagnosis. Picture: Jessie J / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Jessie J has undergone surgery following a breast cancer diagnosis earlier this month, and has shared the "highs and lows" of her time in hospital as she rests at home.

Jessie J, 37, has shared a candid look at her breast cancer surgery, as she reveals she is now recovering at home and awaiting results.

The singer and songwriter first revealed she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer at the start of June, telling her fans at the time that she had decided to be open and honest during this difficult period.

Now, having undergone the surgery, Jessie has stayed true to this promise, sharing a collection of pictures and videos on her Instagram from hospital.

Captioning the post, Jessie wrote: "‼️Blood warning‼️This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours. I will always show the good and hard bits of any journey I go through. Grateful to my doctor / surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me and all my family / friends who came to visit."

In one of the pictures, Jessie can be seen with her partner Chanan Colman. Picture: Jessie J / Instagram

She added: "I am home now, to rest and wait for my results 🤞🏻 Still hugging everyone going through something tough right now. We all got this! 🫂🫀🔋."

In one of the pictures, Jessie can be seen with her partner Chanan Colman following the surgery, as he kisses her forehead and cheeks while holding her hand.

In another heartbreaking video, Jessie J can be seen crying after coming out of surgery, telling Chanan how "sore" she is. The next one is Jessie explaining that she gets to see her little boy and parents the next day, followed by a sweet video of Sky in her hospital bed with her.

Earlier this month, Jessie J bravely opened up about the shocking diagnosis she was facing, telling fans she would be taking a break in order to recover following surgery.

In an emotional video posted to Instagram at the time, Jessie said: "I was diagnosed with early breast cancer...Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early.'"

The pop-star said she wrestled with whether to go public with the diagnosis. Ultimately, she chose to share her journey to help others and to process it herself.

"One [reason] is because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough," she said: "I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me — with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories. I'm an open book."

In the candid video, Jessie J opened up about the emotional toll of the diagnosis, saying it "breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much similar and worse — that's the bit that kills me."