Jessie J says she 'can't stop crying' as she reflects on cancer surgery results

27 June 2025, 12:56

Jessie J has revealed her latest surgery results to fans.
Jessie J has revealed her latest surgery results to fans. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Jessie J revealed she is officially now cancer-free after undergoing a single mastectomy earlier this month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jessie J has shared an emotional update on her health after revealing she is now officially cancer-free.

The singer, 37, was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in April this year and underwent urgent surgery to remove the affected areas.

Following a single mastectomy and a breast reconstruction, the mother-of-one took to Instagram to reveal the positive news that she had been given the all-clear.

Writing a list of 'pros' following the gruelling operation, she wrote on Instagram: "Cancer has all gone."

The singer talked fans through her treatment.
The singer talked fans through her treatment. Picture: Instagram

She continued: "My nipple is where it used to be, I can watch Love Island with no guilt.

"I am getting to rest and talk to friends more than ever.

"My mum lives with us. Sky just being Sky. Chanan making me feel safe and the messages are 10/10.

"Connecting with other people who are going through a similar time and being able to support each other. Lot of other things…"

Jessie also listed her 'cons', which addressed some of the difficult challenges that came along with her cancer diagnosis and the treatment that followed.

"Not being the mum I’m used to being and picking Sky up," read one, which talked about how it stopped her from carrying her two-year old son.

The Bang Bang singer also admitted she struggled with "the pain and discomfort when trying to sleep".

Jessie J revealed she is now officially cancer-free.
Jessie J revealed she is now officially cancer-free. Picture: Instagram

Since getting the all-clear from doctors, the brave star has found comfort in speaking to followers on Instagram about her challenging journey.

In a live video on Friday morning, the cancer survivor talked about some of her telltale symptoms and went into detail about her surgery.

She said: "For anyone who is fighting the old C word right now, I'm with you, I'm hugging you.

"This was a plot twist I never thought would happen, I think I'm only just starting to process it now, which is why I keep crying.

"That's the thing about cancer, it just takes you, it doesn't care who you are.

"I had some symptoms, but it's treatment that throws you off. I'm just trying to survive it."

The pop star had a single mastectomy and a breast reconstruction.
The pop star had a single mastectomy and a breast reconstruction. Picture: Instagram

Following her breast surgery Jessie told fans she was able to avoid a full mastectomy after getting back some positive genetic results.

"I had a single mastectomy," she said. "At one point it was going to be double but when I had my gene test it turned out that I didn't have the breast cancer gene so I decided to only do one."

When quizzed about the symptoms she experienced, she told fans: "I had pins and needles in my hand all the time, I felt like I had mastitis in my breast, my arm felt like lead all the time, I found a lump as well. That was the reason I went and got my scan."

Jessie explained the medical team initially told her it all looked "fine" but booked her in for a biopsy anyway, which thankfully picked up the breast cancer.

She continued: "I had a biopsy done the day after my birthday and that's when they found the cancer. I had a big bit about 4 1/2 cm, you could see it if I put my arm in the air."

The mum-of-one said it was 'hard' not picking up her son Sky, 2.
The mum-of-one said it was 'hard' not picking up her son Sky, 2. Picture: Instagram

Explaining the drain inserted into her breast following the surgery, she added: "They've taken my whole breast away so the blood has to be drained so you don't get a blood clot.

"The nerve damage pain is what I'm struggling with the most, when you lean forward or move it hurts so much."

After answering a string of questions about her breast cancer journey, Jessie ended the live chat by offering some advice to her followers.

She finished by saying: "If you're going through something rough, do it your way, take on people's opinions and advice but you've got to listen to your own body – and check your boobs!"

