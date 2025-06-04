Jessie J, 37, bravely shares breast cancer diagnosis

Jessie J has revealed she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. Picture: Jessie J / Instagram

By Alice Dear

The singer - who recently made a return to the music industry - said she 'needs a hug' as she goes public with her cancer battle ahead of undergoing surgery.

Jessie J has revealed she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and will undergo surgery in the coming days.

The 37-year-old shared the news in an emotional video posted to Instagram, telling fans: "I was diagnosed with early breast cancer." Although clearly shaken, she added a note of optimism: "Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early.'"

The pop-star, known for her powerhouse vocals and unfiltered honesty, said she wrestled with whether to go public with the diagnosis. Ultimately, she chose to share her journey to help others and to process it herself.

"One [reason] is because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough," she said: "I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me — with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories. I'm an open book."

Jessie J went public with her early cancer diagnosis on social media. Picture: Jessie J / Instagram

In the candid video, Jessie J opened up about the emotional toll of the diagnosis, saying it "breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much similar and worse — that's the bit that kills me."

The singer explained that she has been in and out of medical tests recently, a period she described as "surreal". Despite the heavy subject matter, she maintained her signature sense of humour, joking: "It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job," before adding that while it is a "weird topic and weird situation" she "gets to keep her own nipples."

Jessie J plans to take time off following a scheduled performance on June 15 to focus on her recovery. Still, she reassured fans that she will return with new music: "I'll come back with massive t*ts and more music," she said with a smile, before clarifying in the video's caption, "Also not getting massive t*ts. Or am I? No no… I must stop joking."

She titled the video "No (more) Secrets", and ended the caption with: “Is it too soon to do a remix called Living my breast life? 🥴 All jokes aside (you know it’s one of the ways I get through hard times), this last two months have been so amazing, and having this go on alongside it on the sidelines has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT… Your girl needs a hug. 🫂🫀🔋"