Jessie J, 37, bravely shares breast cancer diagnosis

4 June 2025, 08:15

Jessie J has revealed she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer
Jessie J has revealed she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. Picture: Jessie J / Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The singer - who recently made a return to the music industry - said she 'needs a hug' as she goes public with her cancer battle ahead of undergoing surgery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jessie J has revealed she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and will undergo surgery in the coming days.

The 37-year-old shared the news in an emotional video posted to Instagram, telling fans: "I was diagnosed with early breast cancer." Although clearly shaken, she added a note of optimism: "Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early.'"

The pop-star, known for her powerhouse vocals and unfiltered honesty, said she wrestled with whether to go public with the diagnosis. Ultimately, she chose to share her journey to help others and to process it herself.

"One [reason] is because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough," she said: "I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me — with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories. I'm an open book."

Jessie J went public with her early cancer diagnosis on social media
Jessie J went public with her early cancer diagnosis on social media. Picture: Jessie J / Instagram

In the candid video, Jessie J opened up about the emotional toll of the diagnosis, saying it "breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much similar and worse — that's the bit that kills me."

The singer explained that she has been in and out of medical tests recently, a period she described as "surreal". Despite the heavy subject matter, she maintained her signature sense of humour, joking: "It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job," before adding that while it is a "weird topic and weird situation" she "gets to keep her own nipples."

Jessie J plans to take time off following a scheduled performance on June 15 to focus on her recovery. Still, she reassured fans that she will return with new music: "I'll come back with massive t*ts and more music," she said with a smile, before clarifying in the video's caption, "Also not getting massive t*ts. Or am I? No no… I must stop joking."

She titled the video "No (more) Secrets", and ended the caption with: “Is it too soon to do a remix called Living my breast life? 🥴 All jokes aside (you know it’s one of the ways I get through hard times), this last two months have been so amazing, and having this go on alongside it on the sidelines has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT… Your girl needs a hug. 🫂🫀🔋"

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Dani Harmer, 36, emotionally opens up about perimenopause diagnosis

Dani Harmer, 36, emotionally opens up about perimenopause diagnosis

Justin Bieber was once just a 12-year-old boy with a guitar, busking on the steps of a Theatre in Ontario, Canada.

Justin Bieber busking aged 12: The video that caught Scooter Braun's eye and started his career
Liz McClarnon has opened up about her fertility journey

Atomic Kitten's Liz McClarnon opens up about miracle baby joy after double miscarriage

Lilo & Stitch dark fan theory will make you rethink the plot

Lilo and Stitch dark fan theory will make you rethink the plot

Dani Dyer and her dad Danny Dyer danced at her wedding

Emotional moment Danny Dyer shares father-daughter wedding dance with Dani

Race Across The World star Sam Gardiner has passed away

Race Across The World's Sam Gardiner tragically dies in car crash aged 24

JoJo Siwa opens up on sexuality after confirming Chris Hughes relationship

JoJo Siwa opens up on sexuality after confirming Chris Hughes relationship

Unbeknownst to the group it would the last time they would sing with Liam Payne, who would pass away unexpectedly in October 2024.

Liam Payne's final moment with One Direction – and what the cameras didn't show

The role of Lord Voldemort is yet to be officially announced.

Tom Hiddleston tipped to play Voldemort in Harry Potter TV series

Taylor Swift was once just a 13-year-old with a guitar and a dream.

Taylor Swift singing her first song 'Lucky You' aged 13, before anyone knew her name

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Temperatures could reach as high as 31C in the UK

UK temperatures will soar to 31°C very soon

Weather

Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan's friendship and feud explained

Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan's friendship and feud explained

Richard Osman's hit novel has been adapted into a star-studded new film.

Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club's first look trailer has been released

The Grand Tour is getting a makeover, with three new presenters fronting the show.

The Grand Tour’s new presenting line-up has been announced

Conor Maynard shares real story behind Charlotte Chilton baby scandal

Conor Maynard shares real story behind Charlotte Chilton baby scandal

Farmhand Harriet addressed rumours one scene was 'faked for TV'.

Clarkson's Farm's Harriet Cowan reveals truth about 'fake' scene

JoJo Siwa has revealed her favourite thing about Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa reveals her 'favourite thing' about Chris Hughes after 'confirming' their relationship
Georgia Jones has reportedly 'snubbed' her husband Danny

Danny Jones' wife Georgia delivers savage snub as the couple 'barely see each other'

The Thursday Murder Club cast have been revealed

Thursday Murder Club movie cast revealed: Who's starring in the Richard Osman book adaptation?
Nadia Sawalha has spoken about the Loose Women job cuts

Nadia Sawalha in tears after breaking silence on Loose Women cuts

Whether you're a lifelong Belieber or just curious about the pop phenomenon, here are the most searched-for facts about Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber facts: Singer's age, wife, height, songs and career explained

A handful of Love Island couples have had babies together.

Love Island babies: All the couples who've had children together

Love Island

Maeva D'Ascanio has revealed she is pregnant with her second child with husband James Taylor

Made In Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor expecting their second child together

Jeremy Clarkson is left stunned in an upcoming episode of Clarkson’s Farm

Jeremy Clarkson shocked to find out £5,500 breeding bull is gay

TV & Movies

Prince and Beyoncé perfom a medley of hits at the 2004 Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé and Prince’s lost 'Purple Rain' duet seen only once on TV

Brad Pitt has spoken out about his divorce from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt breaks silence on divorce from Angelina Jolie following eight year legal battle