Jessie J facts: Age, songs, cancer battle, boyfriend and children revealed

21 December 2025, 18:00

Jessie J released a new album in 2025
Jessie J released a new album in 2025. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is Jessie J in a relationship? And what is her net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the Price Tag singer.

Jessie J has made an epic return to music with her new album 'Don't Tease Me With A Good Time' following her cancer diagnosis and treatment in 2025.

Being very open and honest about her breast cancer journey, the 'Domino' singer has admitted while the process has been tough, she was keen to share it with her followers.

She told Good Morning America: "When I got diagnosed with breast cancer, I wasn't scared. I felt a little bit out of control. But I am a sharer, and I wasn't gonna sit at home and cry about it."

Jessie recalled being strong for her son Sky and has since turned her battle into a successful album.

Here's everything you need to know about Jessie J from her age, career, height and net worth as well as who her boyfriend is.

Jessie J in a hospital bed after having breast surgery
Jessie J bravely opened up about her cancer diagnosis in 2025. Picture: Jessie J/instagram

How old is Jessie J and where is she from?

Jessie was born in Chadwell Heath, East London on March 27th 1988 - this makes her currently 37 years old.

Her full name, Jessica Ellen Cornish, was changed to Jessie J for the stage because she thought it "sounded cool".

She now lives in Los Angeles where she moved to in 2014.

How tall is Jessie J?

Jessie is above average height for a female and measures in at 5ft 9inches. This is around 1.75m tall.

How did Jessie J become famous and what are her most popular songs?

Jessie's name started to become a regular feature on the music scene thanks to her song writing talents where she wrote hits for the likes of Miley Cyrus.

In 2010 she decided to take on the charts herself with her debut single, 'Do It Like A Dude' and it's then she become known for her brilliant vocals too.

Her top singles include:

  • 'Domino'
  • 'Price Tag'
  • 'Bang Bang'
  • 'Wild'
  • 'Flashlight'

Jessie has also been a judge on The Voice and competed on China's singing competition Singer, which she won.

Jessie J is in a relationship with professional basketball player Chanan
Jessie J is in a relationship with professional basketball player Chanan. Picture: Jessie J/instagram

What is Jessie J's net worth?

Her incredible success has meant she's accumulated a very impressive net worth of £24million.

Did Jessie J have cancer?

Jessie was diagnosed in the early stages of breast cancer in April 2025 and shared the news with her fans on Instagram just months later.

She told ABC News she was diagnosed after she found a lump and had an "achy arm". In June, the mum of one had a mastectomy on her right breast.

Jessie said: "We need to talk about these things. I've been very lucky. Super lucky to find it early. I know there's a chance it could come back, but until then, we're living a life."

Is Jessie J in a relationship?

Jessie is happily in a relationship with professional basketball player Chanan Colman. The couple have been together since 2021 and he's been by her side throughout her battle with cancer.

The singer/songwriter revealed she met the 41 year old on celebrity dating app Raya. On the Great Company podcast, she said they met for the first time at the Corinthia Hotel in London. She said: "I got downstairs and he was - no word of a lie there was like Christmas music playing too - and he was leaning against the lift.

"The most suave guy, and I couldn't make eye contact. I'd spoken to him everyday on the phone for like weeks and I was just like, 'Hello'. He must have thought I was an absolute lunatic."

Jessie previously dated Channing Tatum and Luke James.

Who is Jessie J's son?

Jessie is one very proud mum to her son Sky who she welcomed with boyfriend Chanan. Often sharing beautiful moments with her son on Instagram, she once wrote: "In all of the madness this year has been and still is personally and professionally.

"There is YOU. In the middle of it, the heartbeat of my whole world. Nothing else matters. I will LIVE for you my boy, promise. All I want to do is make you proud, feel happy and keep you safe."

Jessie has spoken about her struggles with fertility in the past and how she suffered a miscarriage but thanks Sky for being the one who "held on to her".

